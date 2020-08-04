The Best Rowing Machines to Give You a Multi-faceted Workout

Most of us know the drill when it comes to cardio, and we usually employ the same methods to tackle those sweat sessions. Whether it’s a run outside or stepping on a treadmill, they’re old hat at this point. But over the past few years, gyms have exploded with new machines that allow us to elevate that heart rate in novel ways. Enter the rowing machine.

Modeled after movements performed by professional rowers on boats, rowing machines consist of a seat that slides back and forth on a rail as the user pulls on a handled belt that recoils in on itself while pushing through the legs. The repeated motion is a calorie scorcher and one that will give everything from your heart and blood vessels to your lungs a serious workout.

Now, you can get the same benefits from at-home models. To avoid making the wrong investment, consider snagging one of your own from our curated list of rowing machines available on Amazon.

1. Sunny Health & Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine This rower may be functional and no-frills, but that doesn’t mean it skimps on the important details. To make tracking your workout easier, it’s outfitted with a digital LCD screen that displays the time, count and calories burned. It also has no-slip handles and stabilizers to keep it from sliding around on the floor as you work, even at vigorous speeds. And if you’re someone who usually has to duck to go through doorways, don’t worry: The rail was built with additional length so even the long-limbed among us can use it without any trouble. Should you ever want to reposition it somewhere else in your workout room or relocate it all together, simply tilt it onto the built-in wheels to maneuver it easily. BUY NOW: $232.99

2. MaxKare Water Rowing Machine One of the pleasures of rowing in its more traditional format is the water itself. Not only is it soothing to glide through, but the resistance it creates as you push oars through only increases the workout. This model has combined water with a modern machine to get the best of both worlds. It has a ring-like tank on the front end that houses the clear liquid so you can see and hear it as you get on with your sweat session. The seat has been ergonomically designed for maximum comfort even for extended workouts and a generous LCD monitor allows you to track your progress by displaying the time, distance, strokes and calories. BUY NOW: $399.99

3. Mr Captain Rowing Machine Like one of the other models on our list, this version of the rower does its best to closely mimic the actual experience of rowing on the water. To do so, it comes fitted with a water-filled tank that adds resistance to each stroke and also contributes a soothing auditory effect as it moves around the circular vessel. But, in a modern twist, it also comes equipped with a Bluetooth-enable monitor so you can connect your devices seamlessly. We know that when it comes to workout equipment, storage space is always a serious concern. We don’t want to be constantly tripping over our gym gear either. As a solution, this one comes with wheels so it can be rolled up and stored on one end. BUY NOW: $749.00