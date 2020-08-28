The Best RV Covers for Protecting Your Camper Year Round

Recent years have seen trailers and campers attain a level of popularity they haven’t had for decades. It’s easy to see why, as modern technology has made it easier than ever to take the comforts of home on the road with you. Of course, if you own either, you’re going to want to protect it with a high-quality RV cover.

So, the point of a recreational vehicle, whether it be a camper or trailer, is to be out on the open road. But unless you’ve dedicated yourself to the #VanLife, chances are your RV is spending a lot of time sitting in your drive way. And while campers and trailers are heartier than they were in decades past, they still need some help withstanding the sun and elements. The easiest way to protect your investment is with a cover. The cover you chose will vary based on your RV of choice and where you’re parking it, but you’ll want one that will protect it from all that nature has to offer and isn’t too much of an eyesore.

If you’re a proud RV owner and want to keep it looking in mint condition as long as possible, then now’s the time to buy yourself a cover. Here are four of the very best available on Amazon.

1. RV Masking Camper Trailer Cover RV Maskings’ cover offers basically everything you could want, including comprehensive protection and a fairly inoffensive design. Available in seven different sizes, the brand’s cover has six layers of weather-resistant shielding. Its plain design isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s far from ugly. The cover also comes with eight waterproof straps and buckles, and two all-around straps to ensure a snug fit. RV Masking Camper Trailer Cover: $339.99

2. Classic Accessories OverDrive PermaPro Heavy-Duty Travel Trailer Cover It doesn’t matter what kind of RV you have, or how big it is, Classic Accessories likely makes a cover that will fit it snuggly. But the brand’s covers don’t just offer a good fit; they also have plenty of protection, despite being thinner and more lightweight than some of the competition. They also feature zip-up access panels, which are sure to come in handy if you ever need access to your RV while it’s covered up. Classic Accessories OverDrive PermaPro Heavy-Duty…: $450.16

3. King Bird Travel Trailer RV Cover Even by RV cover standards, King Bird’s offering wouldn’t win any beauty contests. But while it’s not the nicest looking product, it’s more than up for the job. The water-resistant cover is made up of two tear-proof pieces that combine to protect your camper in rain or shine. It can also capably withstand the wind thanks to a combination of corner patches and ventilation slits that help reduce wind stress. King Bird Travel Trailer RV Cover: $309.99