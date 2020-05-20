The Best Salad Spinners for Keeping Your Greens Fresh

If you’re looking to eat healthier, there are few better places to start than by adding a salad to your daily diet. Mixing leafy greens with other vegetables—and, if you’re feeling particularly adventurous, fruits, nuts and cheeses—is a great way to make sure you’re eating clean and getting plenty of nutrients. And if you’re making a bunch of salads every week, then you might want to get yourself a salad spinner.

Now, as far as meals go, salads are far from the most time consuming to make. But that doesn’t mean the process couldn’t stand to be a little easier. With a salad spinner, it is. Toss your greens into the device’s strainer basket, add some water and give it a whirl. The centrifugal force created by the kitchen tool will separate your lettuce from the water, leaving it clean, dry and ready to be livened up by your dressing of choice.

If you’re ready to make salad a more regular part of your diet, then the time is right to invest in a spinner of your very own. Here are four you’ll want to consider.

1. Fullstar Salad Spinner Set Fullstar knows there’s more to salad prep than just washing your greens. The brand’s spinner is part of a set that includes six specialty blades for slicing, dicing, grating and julienning your favorite vegetables, fruits and cheese. While the ability to make restaurant-quality salads is alluring enough, the set is also easy to use and ultra-durable, so it will be a mainstay of your kitchen for years to come. Pros: A salad spinner that also includes blades for slicing, dicing and grating toppings. Cons: You’re buying it for its function, not its design. BUY NOW: $44.95

2. Leifheit Stainless Steel Salad Spinner A salad spinner is never going to win any kitchenware beauty contests, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be a little stylish. Leifheit’s elegant spinner is proof of this. The device is the perfect mixture of stainless steel and black plastic. But the spinner won’t just look good on your countertop—it also does its job well, too, with a built-in pull mechanism to help ensure your greens are dry and fresh. Pros: A well-designed salad spinner that gets the job done. Cons: Pull mechanism means it has more moving parts that other spinners. BUY NOW: $53.99

3. OXO Salad Spinner There’s nothing fancy about OXO’s salad spinner. No extra bells and whistles. But you won’t mind too much once you start using it, as this is a well-made piece of kitchenware that will do exactly what you want every single time. Featuring an extra-convenient one-handed design, it’s a spinner that’s as easy to use as it is to clean. It’s also pretty durable, but if something does go amiss, the company promises to replace it. Pros: A spinner that’s easy to use and that does the job every time. Cons: Dries salad and nothing more. BUY NOW: $48.95