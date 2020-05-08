The Best Santoku Knife for Slicing, Dicing and Mincing

Japan’s smiths are devoted to creating the perfect blade and in their deep study of knives, they’ve introduced tiny intricacies to drastically improve the utensil. Case in point: the santoku knife. Santoku is a Japanese term that means “three virtues” and, as its moniker suggests, this knife is a triple threat. Capable of slicing, dicing and mincing, this highly-versatile companion can tackle almost any kitchen chore you throw at it.

The knife typically has a 7-inch razor-shape blade with a traditional tsuchime (hammered) finish. Aside from looking remarkably striking, these dimples prevent ingredients from sticking to the blade and ensure clean cutting. On top of that, the blade sports a slight curve that runs from the spin to the edge to support smooth slicing.

A good santoku knife should feel like an extension of your arm and be fitted with a comfortable handle that will allow you to chop away for hours on end. Here, four of the best santoku knives on Amazon which fit that bill.

1. Zwilling 7-Inch Santoku Knife Handcrafted in Germany, this full tang santoku knife features a 7-inch blade which is triple-riveted for greater control while cutting. The blade itself is forged from Zwilling’s propriety high-carbon stainless steel—the formula of which has been perfected over 280 years—then ice-hardened to ensure it retains its sharpness and strength longer. Rather than the traditional tsuchime (hammered) finish, the knife has several oval cut-outs that allow cooks to slice ingredients paper-thin without worrying about them sticking to the blade. Pros: The curved butt and sturdy bolster provide the perfect balance for safe and comfortable cutting. Cons: It has a 57 Rockwell Hardness, so it may have slightly less edge retention than others on this list. BUY NOW: $139.95

2. Wusthof 7-Inch Santoku Knife Wusthof forges its santoku knives with laser-guided precision. That means the 7-inch blade is not only thin but exceptionally sharp. With a 14° edge on each side, the blade will slice through all manner of ingredients with ease, while the oval cut-outs will prevent food from catching on the blade. The pebbled thermoplastic handle has a lightweight feel and has been ergonomically crafted to minimize cutting fatigue. Pros: The sharp edge makes slicing softer ingredients, like kiwi and tomato, a cinch. Cons: Its thinness may make it too flimsy for the tougher jobs. BUY NOW: $119.95

3. Dalstrong Santoku Knife Dalstrong by name, Dal-very-strong by nature. This burly santoku knife is as tough as nails and built to last a lifetime. The 7-inch blade is sandwiched between 66 layers of high-carbon stainless steel and then nitrogen cooled to make it even more robust. Of course, the full tang blade is also triple-riveted for added durability. Instead of the traditional tsuchime finish, Dalsrong has opted for rectangular “Rockhollow” divots that also serve to minimize resistance. The “military-grade” handle is impervious to heat, cold and moisture and delivers superior control via a natural pinch grip. Pros: It has an incredible 62+ Rockwell Hardness which means the edge will stay sharp for an exceptionally long time. It’s also the most affordable option on this list. Cons: Some people may prefer the classic tsuchime finish. BUY NOW: $119.91