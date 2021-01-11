The Best Saucepans With Lids for Soups, Sauces and More

When it comes to cookware, there are few things as integral as the saucepan. As its moniker implies, the initial designs, invented in the 17th century, were exclusively used for making sauces, but kitchens have become a little less stringent since then. Today, the saucepan can be used for all manner of cooking task, from braising ingredients to making pasta, soups and stews.

When it comes to selecting a saucepan—or any cookware, for that matter—it’s important to pay attention to construction. The best saucepans usually feature an aluminum core that conducts heat quickly and evenly with precise temperature control. This layer is typically coated in stainless steel or non-stick materials such as ceramic, which prevents your ingredients from getting stuck. An ergonomic, heat-resistant handle is also a must to protect you from burns and improve overall handling.

To help you pick the perfect saucepan, we’ve selected four of the best models currently available on Amazon that are a cut above the competition.

1. Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Saucepan Cuisinart has been making professional cookware for almost 30 years and the brand is synonymous with quality for good reason. Take this handsome 2-quart saucepan, for instance. It’s made from the finest materials and has been engineered to meet the demands of the kitchen. Inspired by the classic French designs of yore, it features triple-ply construction with a brushed stainless steel exterior that is as durable as it is stylish. The pure aluminum core, meanwhile, promises even heat distribution and works in tandem with the stainless steel interior and heat surround technology to give precise control. The saucepan also features cool grip handles and a drip-free pouring rim that make it a cinch to maneuver. Cuisinart MultiClad Pro Saucepan: $49.95

2. Calphalon Nonstick Saucepan With a capacity of just 1 quart, this is the smallest saucepan on our list. But what it lacks in size, it makes up for in durability. Forged from Calaphon’s signature heavy-gauge hard-anodized aluminum, it has been designed to stand the test of time. Inside, the PFOA-free nonstick coating allows you to cook confidently without worrying that ingredients will catch to the bottom. The saucepan is also oven-safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit which means you can easily switch between the stovetop and oven when necessary. It’s also fitted with a long stainless steel handle that is said to stay nice and cool while on the stovetop. Calphalon Nonstick Saucepan: $179.99

3. Avacraft Stainless Steel Saucepan Avacraft’s 2.5-quart saucepan features tri-ply construction that joins high-quality stainless steel with an aluminum core to distribute heat quickly and evenly. The saucepan is highly durable and resistant to rust, stains and corrosion. It also features special measurement marks inside to help with adding ingredients. The real stand out, however, may actually be the lid. Crafted from shatterproof glass it has straining holes on both sides and can essentially double as a colander. This means you can strain pasta, vegetables and more without having to get out another piece of kitchen gear. That also means less washing up. Avacraft Stainless Steel Saucepan: $46.33