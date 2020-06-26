The Best Sauciers for Cooking Soups, Sauces and More

No matter how bare-bones your lineup of cookware is, you most likely have a saucepan that you know and love. What you probably don’t have is a saucier. You might want to think about adding one to your kitchen, though, as it does almost everything its straight-sided cousin does while also making other culinary tasks significantly easier.

The main advantage of a saucier is simple: It makes any meal involving stirring a breeze. That’s because the pan has a wider opening and a curved, bowl-like bottom that makes it that much easier to stir a spoon or whisk through whatever you’re making. It’s perfect for making sauces (hence the name), custards, oatmeal, polenta and soups. The curved bottom also means you don’t have to worry about food getting stuck in the corners, so they’re pretty simple to clean.

If all that sounds appealing, or if you just want to have a complete set of pans in your arsenal, then now is the perfect time to invest in a saucier. Here are four of the very best on Amazon.

1. All-Clad Stainless-Steel Saucier When you think of a saucier, All-Clad’s is exactly what you think of. It has an elegant design with a subtle, starburst finish that runs from lid to handle—so it will look great in any kitchen. Even better is its durable, three-ply stainless-steel construction, which distributes heat evenly and is oven- and broiler-safe, as it can withstand temperatures of up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Bonus: It’s both warp-resistant and dishwasher-safe. BUY NOW: $164.95

2. 360 Stainless-Steel Saucier If you’re a budding chef who wants to hit the ground running and make a lot of sauces, then 360’s pan is the saucier for you. It’s smaller than most, which may seem like a downside at first, but, ultimately, this will give you plenty of control. And two quarts is more than enough for any sauce you may be making. It’s also made from surgical-grade stainless steel, which means that it can be used on basically every cooking surface. It also heats evenly and can take a beating. BUY NOW: $129.00

3. BonJour Stainless-Steel Saucier While Bonjour’s pan looks like a traditional saucier at first glance, closer inspection reveals that it’s got a real sense of style to it. The pan is taller and more contoured than other offerings on this list—completing the eye-catching package is a domed, bubble-like lid. But while it definitely looks good on a stove, there’s more to this saucier than aesthetics. It’s also 30 percent thicker than most clad cookware and has a thermos-enhanced base, which makes it suitable for induction stove tops. BUY NOW: $100.00