The Best Seafood Scissors for Cutting Through Lobster, Crab, Shrimp and More

Seafood lovers adore the sweet, succulent flesh that comes from shellfish, but those pesky shells aren’t so great. Not only are they super tough to cut through, but they can also be razor-sharp and do serious damage to your hands if you aren’t equipped with the right tools. That’s where seafood scissors come in. These specialized shears are capable of snipping through the tough shells of lobster, king crab, shrimp and more to get you that delicious, delicate meat.

Typically measuring around 6 to 7 inches, seafood scissors have a small, curved blade that is sharp and strong enough to cut open thick shells without damaging the precious seafood within. They should also have comfortable handles so you are able to snip through pounds of seafood safely without fatiguing your muscles. Of course, there are more than a few duds on the market. So, to ensure you get some top-of-the-line shears, we’ve pulled together four of the best seafood scissors on Amazon that are a cut above the rest. Now, where’s that lobster?

1. Norpro Ultimate Seafood Shears Nopro pulls no punches when it comes to kitchenware. Since 1973, the Pacific Northwest brand has been delivering products that are replete with superior materials and top-notch craftsmanship, like these seafood scissors. The innovative shears have some of the smallest blades on our list, but that doesn’t mean they’re any less effective. Indeed, the stainless steel snippers are more than capable of cutting through tough shellfish. The bottom blade features a nifty hook that allows you to scoop the meat out from the shell—no need to worry about separate forks—while the integrated grips are great for small crab claws. Once you’re finished prepping your seafood, the blades can be detached for easy cleaning. Pros: The integrated grips can also be used to open bottles, so you can enjoy a beer while you work. Cons: The short blade might not be the best choice for long crab legs or lobsters. BUY NOW: $9.45

2. Seafood Scissors and Lobster Forks Set If you’ve got a whole family of seafood lovers, this is the set for you. It includes six pairs of seafood scissors and six matching seafood forks, so everyone can eat their fill. The 6-inch scissors feature a comfortable ergonomic handle which is suitable for both big and small hands. The 2.75-inch blade, meanwhile, is crafted from durable stainless steel and has a curved shape which makes it perfect for cutting shrimp. The curved blade fits perfectly along the arc of the shell, while the bottom of the scissors opens up the vein of the shrimp. This means when you cut shrimp shells, you are also able to easily devein them. Pros: Considering you get 12 different implements, this set is great for families. Cons: It could be overkill if you just want one pair of seafood scissors. BUY NOW: $34.99

3. Crab Seafood Scissors These durable seafood scissors are crafted from high-quality stainless steel which promises to make mincemeat of even the toughest shellfish. The 3-inch blade is fitted with a plastic press plate to increase cutting force should you need it, while the reinforced rivets can be adjusted to your preferred tightness. The scissors are tapered for precision, which means they are also suitable for more delicate work. The non-slip handle has been designed with ergonomics in mind and is comfortable to hold even after cutting through pounds of crabs. Pros: The press plate certainly comes in handy when tackling tough jobs, like cutting crab claws. Cons: The blade only has a very slight curve, so it’s not the best option for shrimp or lobster. BUY NOW: $8.99