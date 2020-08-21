The Best Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers to Make Yard Work a Little Easier

Yes, having a lawn (of any size) has its privileges––being able to recline in the grass on a beautiful day is no small thing––but it also comes with its own set of responsibilities, namely mowing. While modern mowers have made the tasks easier than the old rotary varieties, it’s usually among anyone’s favorite chores. Luckily, some technological tweaks have made things easier than before.

Self-propelled lawn mowers not only make quick work of even tall grass, but, as their name suggests, do much of the heavy lifting involved. In addition to operating the blades beneath, the engines of self-propelled lawn mowers also turn the wheels to help it move forward so you don’t have to do quite so much pushing. It makes all the difference in the world if you ever find yourself cutting grass on a sweltering day.

To make picking the right model for you as simple as possible, we’ve curated a list of our top four favorites available on Amazon.

1. PowerSmart Lawn Mower Powered by a potent single-cylinder gas engine, this mower has an expansive cutting deck so it can take care of a wide swath of grass in one pass. It also comes equipped with a forced-air cooling system so it can keep running smoothly for extended periods. The 11.5-inch rear-wheel drive makes it easy to move forward even if you have to operate it over hilly terrain and has tires the right size for swift turns. This model also comes with five adjustable cutting heights depending on the user’s preference. Once the job is done, simply fold away its handle design for tidy storage. PowerSmart Lawn Mower: $299.00

2. Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn Mower For those who prefer an electric model, this might be the right fit for you. Coming complete with two batteries and a rapid charger so you’ll never run out of power on the job, a single battery can operate for up to 45 minutes of continuous cutting. Its deck is only slightly smaller than our top choice, but it is still capable of covering a meaningful patch of grass in a single sweep and, thanks to seven adjustable positions, you can get the height just right. Best of all, it includes load sensors that detect how dense and tough the grass is at a given moment and adjusts the power accordingly. Snapper XD 82V MAX Cordless Self-Propelled Lawn…: $599.00

3. Lawn-Boy Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Lawn-Boy has been crafting mowers since 1934 and has refined its design steadily ever since. A bit more streamlined than some of our other top picks, the rear-wheel-drive on this model results in improved traction so cutting the grass isn’t quite so strenuous. It also forgoes the common crimson paint job, instead going with a shade of green that’s a nice change of pace. It comes equipped with special mechanisms so adjusting between its multiple cutting heights is a cinch and doesn’t require excessive stopping and starting. Lawn-Boy Self-Propelled Lawn Mower: $281.80