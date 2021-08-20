Men’s Sex Toys Don’t Get Enough Love. Here Are 10 That Could Change Your Sex Life.

There are things in life that are worth spending money on, like custom tailoring that fits you like a glove or top-shelf liquor that tastes like a reward in a glass.

You should seriously consider adding sex toys to that list.

You may think that any vibrating cock ring will get the job done, and it might, but when you’re in the middle of penetration, and the battery dies, you’re going to be kicking yourself for not shelling out the extra dough.

But the market is oversaturated—there are quite literally tens of thousands of sex toys to choose from—and a higher price doesn’t always guarantee better quality. That’s why we rounded up some of the best high-quality sex toys for men on the market. A few of these toys are great to use during solo time, and others are great to use with a partner. I’ve tried every single one of these toys and can say firsthand that they lead to more pleasure for either you or you and your partner. Without any further ado, here are the ten best sex toys for men.

Autoblow The Autoblow AI

The Autoblow was the world’s first automated blowjob toy. Now in its third iteration, the device has a new AI setting, which guarantees you’ll never get the same experience twice. (Its creator, Brian Sloan, actually used artificial intelligence to analyze 109 hours of oral sex videos, so each setting offers a different style of blowjob instead of randomly applying pressure on your penis at random.)

Lelo Hugo

Without a doubt, the Hugo is my favorite prostate massager ever. It differs from others because of the circular, wireless remote. By simply tilting the remote, you control both the location and the intensity of the vibrations. What feels best for me is when I slowly tilt the remote back and forth in a semicircle—but you can control your own experience to find what works for you.

Fleshlight Go Stamina Training Unit

The marketing for the stamina training unit is genius. Fleshlight alleges that the toy feels so similar to an actual vagina that when you’re having sex with a woman, you won’t ejaculate as quickly because you’ll be so familiar with the sensations. This is a bit of a stretch. It doesn’t feel as good, but it does get pretty damn close.

Satisfyer Power Ring

Satisfyer cock rings won’t break the bank, but they’re as good as vibrating cock rings that cost four times as much. They’re made from high-quality silicone, have strong vibrations and, if you want, you can connect to the Satisfyer app, play a song through the app, and sync the vibrations to the music.

Lovehoney Blowmotion Heat Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator

This is my favorite toy from Lovehoney’s Blowmotion line. The Heat Warming Vibrating Male Masturbator feels like receiving oral, in large part because the masturbator heats up to 42 degrees Celsius. Its lower vibration settings are great if you like being teased, but if you want to finish, that’s not a problem either—just turn up the speed and intensity of the vibrations.

Hitachi The Magic Wand Rechargeable

You can put the Magic Wand Rechargeable (formerly known as the Hitachi Magic Wand) on your frenulum (backside of your penis where the head meets the shaft) for the ultimate tease. But the Magic Wand is mainly for your partner. If you whip one of these bad boys out when you’re having sex—it’s a great assist if she’s having some trouble finishing—she is going to love you.

b-Vibe Cinco Anal Beads

There’s a simple rule of thumb when buying sex toys: If it vibrates, it probably feels better. This holds true for anal beads. The Cinco anal beads from b-Vibe differ slightly from traditional anal beads, and there are only five spheres, but the girth hits just right, and it feels divine when you pop out each ball while orgasming.

Lovehoney Desire Luxury Rechargeable Remote Control Rabbit Cock Ring

This high-end remote control cock ring has a mini rabbit at the end of it, directly stimulating your partner’s clitoris while you have sex. I always enjoy a wireless remote for cock rings. You don’t need to take a break and pull out to change the settings, which makes it easier to start on the slower vibrations and scale up.

b-Vibe Rimming Plug 2

b-Vibe has a line of butt plugs that simulate analingus. It’s a novel sensation because when you get rimmed, you typically can’t have anything inside of you. If you did, the stopper would impede your partner from actually doing anything. It’s an incredible feeling to combine the two sensations.

Oxballs Daddy Cocksheath

Penis size doesn’t matter nearly as much as guys think it does, but it would be naive to say it doesn’t matter at all. If you actually are on the smaller side, then it may help to consider using a penis sheath. You simply slip yourself into a device (I like Oxball’s Daddy Cocksheath), and boom, you just grew another six inches. This particular one is noteworthy because it feels great whether you’re wearing it or being penetrated by it.

