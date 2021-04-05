The Best Short Throw Projectors to Turn Your Living Room Into a Movie Theater

Advances in television technology over the past decade have made it easier than ever to build a top-notch home theater setup. If you’re a cinephile really looking to improve your home movie watching experience, though, you’ll want to upgrade to a short throw projector.

Flat-screen TVs come pretty large these days, but if you want one that’s the size of a movie theater screen, chances are it’ll cost as much as an entry-level luxury sedan. A short throw projector, though, can create a crystal-clear image much larger than your TV, and doesn’t need much room to do it, unlike a traditional projector. In fact, some models only need a foot of space to throw up a huge cineplex-style image on an empty wall or pull-down screen. For someone who doesn’t have an auditorium-size living room—which is most of us—it’s the easiest way to watch a movie at the size it was intended to be watched at.

If you’re serious about movies, or just want to watch your favorite show or the big game on a huge screen, it’s time to invest in a short throw projector. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. VAVA Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector How powerful is VAVA’s short throw projector? It only needs 7.2 inches of space to produce a 100-inch image and has a 150-inch projection area if you push it back from the wall or screen a little further. That image will be crystal clear, too, thanks to the device’s 4K resolution and HDR 10 image support. And what makes the projector that much more attractive is an integrated Harmon Kardon soundbar that ensures it sounds just as good as it looks. VAVA Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector: $2,799.99

2. Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Gaming Projector Optoma’s short throw projector is the perfect addition to any home entertainment system. Movies and television shows look great on it, but so do video games. That’s because of its ultra-fast 120Hz rate which ensures your image will never lag behind the game, something other projectors can’t promise. It also features a wide variety of ports, including multiple HDMI ports, so it’ll work with nearly any device you want to connect it to. Optoma GT1080HDR Short Throw Gaming Projector: $1,049.13

3. LG HF65LA Ultra Short Throw Projector Even by short throw projector standards, LG’s device is impressive. Place it 4 inches from the wall and it can produce a 60-inch image. Move it back another 11 inches and it can produce a 100-inch image. That image, no matter how big it is, will be really crisp too, thanks to the projector’s 1920 x 1080 resolution. And it should last for a while, too: The brand claims the device has a 30,000-hour battery life. LG HF65LA Ultra Short Throw Projector