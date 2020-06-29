The Best Silicone Spatulas for Stirring Soups, Mixing Batter and More

What do stirring sauteed vegetables, spreading icing on a layer cake, folding ingredients into batter and scraping out the last bites from a jar of peanut butter all have in common? They can all be handled with a single tool: the silicone spatula.

Made from heat-resistant and often colorful silicone, these new-age spatulas are convenient and just plain good at getting the job the done. Being molded from an inert material means they won’t hold onto any odors or flavors after washing and can handle applications either cold or hot.

They’ve become so popular in recent years for their unmatched versatility that it can be difficult to tell some of them apart. But from the contour of their head to the size of their handle, even the smallest elements are of crucial importance. To ensure you have a fair shot at snagging the very best model for your needs, we’ve curated a list of our top four favorites available on Amazon. Happy cooking!

1. Di Oro Seamless Silicone Spatula Set It’s hard to beat Di Oro’s incredible set of durable silicone spatulas. Coming in different lengths and all sporting slightly different head designs, with this trio you’re set to tackle just about any job. Made from professional-grade silicone, they are heat-resistant all the way up to a sweltering 600-degree Fahrenheit meaning they’re safe to use even when cooking at the highest possible heat on a conventional home stovetop. The two larger models are great for tackling bigger tasks like folding melted chocolate into a mouse while the smaller example is ideal for scraping out the last bits from jar packaging. BUY NOW: $27.97

2. U-Taste Premium Silicone Spatula Set One of the many great things about silicone is just how much heat it can take safely. In the case of this set, that’s a whopping 600 degrees Fahrenheit and, because of the nature of the material, it won’t melt or impart anything to food even at those extreme temperatures. Plus, this array sports a charming vintage teal hue and includes four distinct models: two large examples with wide heads best for stirring and mixing, a small one ideal for scraping and another flat one perfect for spreading jams or icing. A stainless steel core ensures that even though they have a soft exterior, they are still tough enough to handle plenty of regular use. BUY NOW: $25.99

3. Home Hero Silicone Spatula Turner This model stands apart from the rest of our list. Though it maintains a silicone head like the others, it has a rich acacia handle. Wood normally means a ton of added maintenance but not so with acacia––it is naturally durable and resistant to weathering, so much so that it can go in the dishwasher for cleaning. And while the head does indeed remain silicone, it’s shaped more like a turner than the other examples noted here with a broad, flat silhouette. As such, it’s better suited to flipping fried eggs or fluffy pancakes, but it’s a workhorse all the same. BUY NOW