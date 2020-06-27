The Best Silicone Whisks to Beat Eggs, Sauces and Batters to Perfection

The whisk is an utter workhorse in the kitchen and worth its weight in batter. It was invented in the mid-1800s but grew to prominence in the late 1960s after Julia Childs whipped it out during her first television appearance in 1963. Since then, it’s been helping home cooks the world over beat eggs, deglaze pans, whip up sauces and bring together dough.

Whisks come in many different shapes, from flat to ball-shaped, but the most recognizable is the balloon whisk. This edition has a bulbous shape that makes it great for whipping air into batter and mixing dry ingredients. You can pick up balloon whisks in a range of different finishes and materials, but silicone-coated designs are particularly good for protecting your pots and pans from scratch marks. Silicone whisks also have a much higher resistance to heat, which is good if you plan to use the utensil while making hot things, like toffee.

Here, four of the best silicone whisks on Amazon to add to your cutlery drawer.

1. Rösle Stainless Steel & Silicone Balloon Whisk Since 1888, Rösle has been using German engineering to produce high-quality kitchen utensils, like this balloon whisk. Crafted from premium 18/10 stainless steel, the whisk is treated to a special patented coating process to guarantee the silicone will not slip, twist or slide. Measuring 10.6 inches, it’s compatible with both deep and shallow pots and pans. The silicone head is heat resistant to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which means piping hot sauces or searing caramels are no problem. The design is also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. BUY NOW: $19.41

2. OXO 11-Inch Silicone Balloon Whisk If you like a little heat in the kitchen, this is the whisk for you. The silicone design can withstand heat up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit and won’t discolor, warp or melt even when exposed to those hellish conditions. Its bulbous balloon head is also plenty gentle on your pots and pans. It features a teardrop-shaped handle that fits comfortably in your hand and will seldom slip even if wet. At 11 inches, it’s one of the longest whisks on this list and is particularly adept at reaching the bottom of deep mixing bowls. BUY NOW: $12.99

3. Cuisinart Silicone Whisk The simplest option is oft the best when it comes to kitchen gear. Case in point: Cuisinart’s silicone whisk. This straightforward design doesn’t bother with any fancy bells and whistles, it just whisks, and whisks well. Measuring 10 inches, it’s suitable for any type of bowl, pot or pan and will make easy work of mixing together most ingredients. The jet-black silicone head can withstand heat up to 460 degrees Fahrenheit—that’s not the highest on our list, but impressive nonetheless. Like most of its silicone counterparts, the whisk can be popped straight in the dishwasher after use, so you don’t need to worry about cleaning. BUY NOW: $17.67