The Best Silk Sheets For a Luxurious Night’s Sleep

There are a number of factors that can contribute to (or take away from) a great night’s sleep, but critical among them are the quality of your sheets. And while cotton versions are great, silk offers a much more luxurious alternative.

While we typically think of silk as something to wear, dressing our beds in the material is a quick way to upgrade a sleeping experience. Silk sheets are measured in Mommes, which are not inherently dissimilar to thread counts, but refer to the weight of the silk itself; the higher the Momme, the better it’s going to feel on your skin. Speaking of your skin, there are naturally occurring amino acids in silk sheets that will help you improve your skin and your hair, as well as helping to curb the presence of dust mites to aid those with allergies.

Plus, the natural fiber helps to actively regulate your body temperature so you don’t get too hot in the summer or too cold in the winter. Above all else, they’re extremely comfortable. And while they’re an investment, they’re one that delivers a bounty of returns. Here, four sets of silk sheets that’ll help you wake up on the right side of the bed every morning.

1. ElleSilk Silk Bed Sheets Crafted from 25 momme Grade 6A mulberry silk, ElleSilk’s sheets are some of the most comfortable and luxurious bedding available today. Their high-grade material allows means these sheets are soft and deliver on all the promises of silk sheets, but it also makes them more durable. Ultimately, this set will keep you cool in summer and warm in winter—and boast the longevity to last you for years to come. Pros: Extremely luxe. Cons: Extremely pricey. BUY NOW: $930.00

2. Mulberry Park Silks Silk Sheets At 22 Momme, or the equivalent of a 900-thread-count cotton set, these sheets from Mulberry Park Silks are fantastically comfortable, but don’t cost an arm and a leg. The company imports high-quality silk from China and manufactures the sheets here in the United States. The fitted sheet here can accommodate deep mattresses up to 17 inches tall. Pros: High thread count that feels truly fantastic. Cons: They’re only available in pale pastel shades. BUY NOW: $525.00

3. Orose Silk Bed Sheets With a selection of colorful options, these silk sheets from Orose are sure to suit a variety of tastes. At 19 Momme (or 400 thread count) the sheets themselves feel a lot better than cotton. These sheets can also be washed in a gentle cycle, and you don’t have to worry about them losing any of their vibrant hue or sheen over time. Pros: Colorful options with a soft and smooth feel. Cons: Not as soft as some other options. BUY NOW: $459.00