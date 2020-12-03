The Best Waterproof Tents for Camping With Friends and Family

If you’re someone who likes to camp, you know the value of a good tent. But if you’re camping with others, be it friends or family, you’re going to want one with a little room. And few tents are more versatile than one that fits six.

Whether you’re traveling with some pals from college or your partner and kids, a six-person tent is going to fit most people’s needs. It’s a medium-sized tent that ensures everyone has plenty of space if you’re traveling with five or fewer, but also that there’s enough room for everyone if there are six. From there, you’ll want to select your tent the way you would a smaller model, considering design, ease-of-use, and, perhaps most important of all, whether it’s water-proof or not. After all, the last thing you’ll want is to wake up in a puddle, especially in the early spring or late fall.

If you’re the outdoors type, looking for a tent that can comfortably shelter different sized groups, you’ll definitely want to think about investing in a six-person model. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. QOMOTOP 60 Seconds Set-Up Camping Tent The biggest hassle to using a tent might be setting one up. That’s not the case with QOMOTOP’s model though. The brand’s tent is specially designed so that you can set it up, all by yourself, in a minute’s time. That’s right, 60 seconds. But there’s more to it than that, it’s spacious and well ventilated so that it never gets stuffy. It also features an electrical cord port that doubles as a storage space. Furthermore, it’s got a weather-proof exterior making it perfect for use at nearly any time of year. QOMOTOP 60 Seconds Set-Up Camping Tent: $149.97

2. Hikergarden Eight-Person Tent Hikergarden’s tent has a unique long shape that has two main advantages. First, it can fit eight, if you need room for even more people. Second, it has a drop-down curtain that can be used to subdivide the tent into rooms so that your traveling party has some privacy. Those curtains can also be used to project a movie onto in case someone in your traveling party brought a projector along. Hikergarden Eight-Person Tent: $159.99

3. Moon Lence Six-Person Tent From a distance, Moon Lence’s tent looks just like one made for two. But get closer and you realize it’s actually big enough for six. The brand has taken the standard pop-up style and enlarged it so that there’s room for more people. But space is not this tent’s only virtue. It’s also lightweight, easy to set up and break down to pack in its accompanying bag. On top of that, it features a durable exterior that can withstand both water and UV rays alike. Moon Lence Six-Person Tent: $99.99