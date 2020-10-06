The Best Sleep Sound Machines to Help Lull You to Bed Each Night

Here’s something all humans can agree on: sleep is important. But be that as it may, it’s not always easy to come by. But there is a a device that will help you get in your recommended eight hours a night, and that’s a sleep sound machine.

Sleep sound machines do just what their name suggests: Project different sounds and soundscapes that make it easier for you to sleep at night. The idea is that repetitive, looping sounds, like that of a fan, can help calm you down, block out distracting noises and lull you to sleep. That may sound a bit hokey at first, but some converts struggle to sleep without one. When it comes to picking one out, you’ll want a model that creates noises you find soothing and, if you’re a particularly fussy sleeper, gives you plenty of options to choose from.

If you’re trying to improve your sleep hygiene, or if you’re just tired of leaving your fan or AC on all night just for noise, now is the time to invest in a dedicated sleep sound machine. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine The trend in sleep sound machines nowadays has been the more sound options are better. But SNOOZ knows what’s more important is that each sound is the best it can be. The brand’s machine offers 10 fan-like white noise settings to cycle through, which is more than enough for adults or children. It also comes with an app that will allow you to pick noises based on environmental conditions, and it’s compact enough to take with you on a trip. SNOOZ White Noise Sound Machine: $79.99

2. Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep SE Special Edition While some people want a small selection of noises to choose from, others want a whole bunch. That way they’ll be prepared for sleep no matter where they are. Adaptive Sound Technologies’s device features 64 distinct sounds, so it’s hard to imagine at least one won’t work for you. Because of all these choices, this means the brand’s device isn’t just for sleep, as it can help drown out annoying noises at any time of the day. Adaptive Sound Technologies Sound+Sleep SE…: $99.61

3. LectroFan Classic White Noise and Fan Sound Machine Are you intrigued by a sleep sound machine, but unsure if you’re willing to commit to one with dozens of settings to choose from? LectroFan’s device might be exactly what you’re looking for. The compact white machine is perfect for anyone curious about sleep sound technology, and gives you 10 fan sounds and 10 white noise variations to choose from. It’s also small enough to comfortably take with you wherever you go. LectroFan Classic White Noise and Fan Sound…: $34.59