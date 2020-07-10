The Best Sling Glasses for Serving Up Your Favorite Cocktails

There is a cocktail for just about every kind of personality—and a plethora of glasses to help showcase them. From the martini glass to the hurricane glass, it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the glassware options at your disposal. Thankfully, some of these glasses are incredibly versatile, and can be used for different types of drinks. Among these multi-purpose picks is the sling glass, which can be used to serve a variety of different cocktails.

A sling glass is, at its core, a tall glass that is narrower at the bottom and wider at the top. It closely resembles the pilsner glass, so you can very easily use a sling for pale lagers. A sling can also be used for mixed drinks on ice, and is closely associated with the Singapore Sling—a gin-based cocktail that was invented in the 1920s at the Raffles Hotel in, you guessed it, Singapore.

But the beauty of the sling glass is that it’s not just limited to serving one kind of drink. It can easily be used in place of a highball or Collins glass. Plus, they look plenty stylish. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Mikasa Highball Glass Sling glasses aren’t known for being especially good looking. They’re more function than form, with a few exceptions—like Mikasa’s set. The collection of four glasses has delicate patterns etched onto each surface, so you can easily tell whose glass is whose at a party. They’re also great in terms of capacity, as each can hold up to 19 ounces at a time, which is more than any other glass on this list. That being said, it’s recommended that you hand wash them. BUY NOW: $25.99

2. MyGift Hammered Highball Glasses If you want a set of sling glasses that has a classic, sophisticated look to it, then MyGift’s offering is the way to go. The glass on each is hammered, making them look more unique. Plus, whatever you’re drinking will look even more dynamic through this lens. Four glasses are included, but keep in mind that, while beautiful, these aren’t the largest sling glasses out there. At just 12 ounces, there are others that can hold much more of a cocktail. They are easier to store for that reason, though. BUY NOW: $24.99

3. Red Rocks Highball Glasses When you invest in a set of cocktail glasses, you obviously want them to last for a long time. And that’s no small feat, as these glasses will undoubtedly get quite a bit of use. Red Rocks’ set of four sling glasses offers a solution, as each glass has a heavy, square-shaped base that will keep the cup from falling over and breaking. Each can hold 16 ounces of liquid—plus, it’s a set that’s environmentally friendly. You’ll get four stainless-steel straws too, so you won’t have to use any plastic ones. BUY NOW: $26.84