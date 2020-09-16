The Best Small Saucepans for Simmering, Melting and Warming

They say that the first thing you need to know about cooking is how to boil water—and to do that, you’ll need a small saucepan. Even for those who’ve graduated to more complex tasks, this is a go-to staple, the pot you grab for both quick individual jobs and for making components to complement the larger dishes you’ve got cooking in other vessels.

Most brands make saucepans in three sizes, and the small version typically holds about one quart. This size makes it ideal for boiling eggs or a can of vegetables, simmering a sauce, melting butter, warming milk—and, yes, boiling water for tea or some French press coffee.

From stainless steel beauties to versions finished with eco-friendly natural stone, here are four top small saucepans available on Amazon.

1. Cuisinart French Classic 1-Quart Saucepan This sleek small sauce pan from iconic brand Cuisinart will add some French chef-level flair to any kitchen. The one-quart stainless steel model may look simple, but it’s comes with lots of features that make it versatile and durable, beginning with the pro-grade three-layer design and use of Cuisinart’s signature Heat Surround Technology. The comfortable contoured handles—including those on the cover—are easy to grip and stay cool on the stove, and the close-fitting lid locks in moisture. Not only can you throw the pan in the dishwasher, but it’s also safe to put in the oven (up to 500 degrees) and in the freezer, if you need to store leftovers. Cuisinart French Classic 1-Quart Saucepan: $59.71

2. Farberware Classic Series Small Saucepan Farberware has been crafting durable cookware for over a century, and you’ll find many of the brand’s time-honed touches in this classic small saucepan. Made with heavy-duty aluminum and stainless steel, the oven-safe pot is billed as a “butter warmer” but is great for heating up all kinds of liquids—which can then be poured out via the handy spout. In addition to being dishwasher- and oven-safe, the pot features Farberware’s signature curved handles and knobs and a stylish bell shape. Farberware Classic Series Small Saucepan: $13.99

3. P&P CHEF 1 Quart Saucepan No task is too small for this handy 1-quart pan, which is made of rust-free stainless steel. A close-fitting glass lid lets you keep a watch on boiling water or milk (a vented hole releases steam so nothing will boil over), while the rimless edge helps minimize drips when you’re pouring out melted butter or a well-simmered sauce. The high-grade, non-toxic polish makes it easy to clean, and when you’re done, you can hang the pan on a hook by the hole at the end of the heat-proof handle. P&P CHEF 1 Quart Saucepan: $14.99