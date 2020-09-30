The Best Smart Mugs for Keeping Your Coffee Hot No Matter What

With the internet now an ubiquitous part of our lives, the last decade has seen a rush of connected devices hit the market. Name something and there’s a smart version of it, whether it be a phone, thermostat or coffee mug.

We know what you’re thinking—do you really need an internet-connected smart mug? Maybe not, as the classic drinking vessel has more than proven itself over the centuries, but there are some key benefits to using one. Chief among these, regardless of the make or model, is that a smart mug will keep your coffee, tea or other hot drink of choice at your desired temperature. This means you’ll never have to worry about sipping another lukewarm cup of joe again, something we can all agree is a very good thing, especially if you’re a slow sipper who likes to nurse their morning Joe.

If you’re looking to make your coffee or tea drinking experience that much more enjoyable, now’s the time to invest in a smart mug. Here are four of the very best currently available on Amazon.

1. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug No internet-connected cup has done more to popularize the smart mug than Ember. The mug is equipped with a long-lasting battery that ensures your hot drinks stay at the exact temperature you want for up to an hour and a half, but will also automatically turn off when you’re done. It’s also easy to control, thanks to a phone app that will let you pick any temperature between 120°F and 145°F. Completing an already excellent all-around package is the fact that you can safely hand wash it thanks to its IPX7 water resistance. Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug: $99.95

2. BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Set Intrigued by smart mugs, but unwilling to let go of your favorite coffee up? Bestinnkit has you covered, as this offering is a smart mug warmer, rather than the drinking vessel itself. This means you can use the product with your favorite mug (or the ceramic mug that’s included as part of the set). The warming plate uses gravity induction tech to heat the cup and automatically shuts itself off when it’s removed. It also features a waterproof design, which making it very easy to clean. BESTINNKITS Smart Coffee Set: $34.99

3. Cauldryn Smart Mug Cauldryn’s smart mug is great at keeping coffee or tea at the right temperature, but it can also do so much more. First and foremost, the brand’s travel mug can keep a hot drink warm for up to 10 hours, but it can also boil water, heat up soup and even cook freeze-dried foods. That’s an awful lot for a mug. It is on the big size at 16 ounces, but if you can get past that, you’ll find a travel mug that can almost do it all. Cauldryn Smart Mug: $89.94