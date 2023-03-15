The 10 Best Pieces of Snorkeling Gear to Dive Like a Pro

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Summer is just around the corner, and with it, all the weekends and beachside vacations we have been waiting for. This means it’s the ideal time to upgrade your gear for your preferred water sports, starting with snorkeling—perhaps the one activity where wearing quality products truly makes a difference.

Even if you are a casual snorkeler, you’ll find that there is no going back to rented or basic supermarket masks, snorkels, and fins once you have invested in a proper set. From fit and visibility to comfort and power in the water, well-designed snorkeling gear takes the experience of being in the water to another level. And depending on your goals, your fins may double as body surfing or boogie boarding tools. As a Maui local, I wholeheartedly recommend investing in high-quality products.

The best snorkeling gear takes material, intended use, and design into account. Fit is crucial to avoid leaks and ensure easy breathing, as are a number of other factors. We have sifted through the wealth of snorkeling gear on offer, tested out the best options and curated the cream of the crop. Below, find our list of the top 10 best snorkeling gear around.

What to Consider Before Buying the Best Snorkeling Gear:

Before presenting our top picks, you need to know what to look for. Snorkeling gear has three key components: the mask, fins, and the snorkel and mouthpiece. Here’s what to target and what to avoid with each one.

Mask: There are several qualities to consider when selecting the best mask. First, focus on fit; there is no standard measurement across the industry, so you will need to measure your face against the brand’s size chart and ideally try it on. If the compression feels too tight, it’s best to move on. The factor is the material of the skirt (the outer edges of the mask that touch against your skin). Skirts can come in rubber and plastic or silicone. Look for a silicone mask for greater durability. The color of the skirt is also important: choose black to reduce glare, which is ideal for snorkeling in shallow waters on sunny days; select white or clear styles for deep plunges. Last but not least is the construction of the mask lens. Masks can be made of plastic, glass, resin, or silicone. The last of those is the preferred option. You’ll also notice single, double, multiple, peripheral, and panoramic lenses. If you wear prescription glasses, go for double lenses, as they are the easiest lenses to add a prescription. Multiple lens snorkel masks come with two small side windows in addition to the primary lens. Also called peripheral or panoramic lenses, they offer the best viewing range.

Snorkel and mouthpiece: Again, size matters. The mouthpiece should fit comfortably in your lips; they shouldn’t stretch them or create jaw fatigue. Beyond that, certain snorkels are best-suited for different experience levels. The classic J shape is ideal for freediving and spearfishing due to its sleek design with minimal drag. For beginners, select a snorkel with a purge valve labeled dry or semi-dry, flexible tube and splash guard.

Fins: When looking for the right pair of fins, comfort is critical. You’ll also want to consider the stiffness—the more flexible, the easier to kick; the firmer, the more powerful—and heel design. Open-heel styles are best if you plan on sharing your fins with a friend or family member. Full-foot, closed-heel fins tend to be more lightweight and are easier to kick through the water. Finally, consider the length. The rule is the longer the fin, the more experienced the snorkeler.

Best Overall Snorkeling Set

Let’s start on a high note. Aqlaung, a leading name in the snorkeling game, has a set that will have pros singing a sweet tune. The brand’s snorkeling set—which includes a shatter-resistant mask, the best around—is not only super lightweight and super comfortable, but it’s also super stylish.

Lens Material: Shatter-resistant polycarbonate.

Frame Material: Silicone.

Fin Type: Open-heel.

Snorkel: Dry.

Buy Now on Rei: $130

Best Lightweight Snorkeling Set

A short, adjustable fins; a tempered glass mask, ensuring high visibility; an anti-splash valve; and a high-quality silicone skirt: There are many reasons why Cressi’s Palau set is a favorite among experts and casual snorkelers alike. It also comes at a great value, especially if you are new to snorkeling.

Lens Material: Tempered glass.

Frame Material: Silicone.

Fin Type: Open-heel.

Snorkel: Dry.

Buy Now on Amazon: $85

Best Snorkeling Set for Free-Diving

Greatever offers, well, great products. It’s in the name. Prime example: the brand’s bright teal (to match the waters) mask features a soft silicone frame and anti-fog tempered glass lens. As an added bonus, a low inner volume makes it suitable for deep free-diving.

Lens Material: Tempered glass.

Frame Material: Silicone.

Fin Type: None.

Snorkel: Dry.

Buy Now on Walmart: $35

Best Professional Snorkeling Set

This is an extremely comfortable set with a great fit and a secure seal. The mask has a three-way adjustable buckle, and the snorkel, while semi-dry, easily ejects water. Also, the fins are full-foot with vented blades to boost performance, which is ideal for pros.

Lens Material: Tempered glass.

Frame Material: Plastic.

Fin Type: Full foot.

Snorkel: Semi-dry.

Buy Now on Amazon: $70

Most Versatile Snorkeling Set

If you already own a pair of fins or are looking for a specific style, Prodive’s Premium Dry Top set is a great option. The mask is crafted in anti-fog tempered glass, ideal for deep dives, and the snorkel comes with a dry float top valve system. And you’re able to choose from a variety of colors depending on taste.

Lens Material: Tempered glass.

Frame Material: Silicone.

Fin Type: None.

Snorkel: Dry.

Buy Now on Amazon: $25

Best Snorkeling Mask

Tusa’s professional-grade Paragon S Mask is an extremely well-engineered single-window option that protects against both UV and HEV light with a skirt that is, to put it lightly, tough. You’ll get a lot of mileage—and the best visibility on market—with this stylish mask.

Lens Material: Optical-grade glass.

Frame Material: Polyurethane, metal, and polycarbonate

Fin Type: None.

Snorkel: None.

Buy Now on Scuba: $220

Most Stylish Snorkeling Mask

If you are looking for a different kind of snorkeling experience, a full face mask offers complete panoramic views. This one takes our top pick, as it is designed with a polycarbonate lens that offers 100 percent UV protection. Moreover, it’s one of the most stylish pieces of snorkeling equipment around. It also includes waterproof earplugs for a fully immersive snorkeling experience.

Lens Material: Polycarbonate lens.

Frame Material: Silicone.

Fin Type: None.

Snorkel: Dry (auto drain system).

Buy Now on Ssense: $48

Best Full-Face Snorkeling Mask

V2’s Full Face mask may be the most technically ideal option around. It’s built to maximize airflow and decrease resistance for easy breathing, with an ergonomic fit that lowers fogging. It’s really what you need for extensive trips in the water.

Lens Material: Polycarbonate lens.

Frame Material: Silicone.

Fin Type: None.

Snorkel: Dry (auto drain system).

Buy Now on Seaview: $40

Best Fins for Snorkeling

While there is a vast range of fins on the market for diverse uses, the ones specially made to enhance speed are the most in demand. And the best around is Atomic Aquatics Performance Split, a fin that was engineered to mimic the tail of a fish, with flexible splits that reduce pressure on joints.

Lens Material: None.

Frame Material: None.

Fin Type: Full foot with split

Snorkel: None.

Buy Now on Amazon: $90

Most Comfortable Fins for Snorkeling

These fins have to be the most comfortable around. With a neoprene boot and adjustable ankle strap, you’re able to slide these fins like you would a shoe. They’re designed to eliminate cramping, hypertension, and friction, which means they’re fit for a range of water activities.

Lens Material: None.

Frame Material: None.

Fin Type: Full foot.

Snorkel: None.

Buy Now on Amazon: $90