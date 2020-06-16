The Best Soufflé Dishes for Making the Light, Fluffy French Dessert

Few foods are as fun as the soufflé. The French confection has been a scrumptious, sought-after treat since it was popularized by chef Marie-Antoine Carême back in the 1800s. Since then, people around the world have tried their hands at making soufflés in their own kitchens. And while it’s not the simplest thing to make—you may struggle with getting the perfect puff—it’s a process that can be made a lot easier with the right tools. That’s why you’ll need a good soufflé dish on hand.

Also known as a ramekin, a soufflé dish is usually glazed and has completely vertical sides. You can use it to make either sweet or savory soufflés: Combine egg whites with a cheese or vegetable base for a lunchtime snack, or add a fruit puree to the mix for a delicious dessert. The best ramekins can be used for other tasks as well—you can just as easily make quiches, casseroles and pasta dishes in them.

Ready to try your hand at the soufflé? Here are four dishes from Amazon you’ll want to consider if you’re just starting out.

1. Emile Henry Soufflé Dish What better place for a soufflé dish to be made than the place where it all began? Emile Henry’s pot is made in France out of high-fired Burgundy clay, resulting in a ceramic that can withstand temperatures of up to 520 degrees Fahrenheit. Its hard glaze won’t scratch or weather over time, either, so it will be your go-to ramekin for many years to come. Plus, it can hold up to 2.3 quarts of food, making it one of the larger soufflé dishes out there—perfect for the next time you’re cooking for a crowd. BUY NOW: $40.00

2. BIA Cordon Bleu Soufflé Dish If you’re going to invest in a soufflé dish, then you might as well get two for the price of one. BIA Cordan Bieu’s offering is just that: a sleek set of two ramekins that are dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. The only caveat is that, at just 16 ounces, they don’t have the same capacity as many other soufflé dishes on the market. That being said, the durable glazed porcelain is built to last, and if you’re looking to make small soufflé desserts for you and a friend, this is a great place to start. BUY NOW: $33.99

3. Duido Soufflé Dish Most soufflé dishes look fine on their own, but they may not match the rest of your tableware. With Duido’s ramekin that’s not a problem, as it comes with a serving spoon that’s the same color as the bowl itself. As far as the dish’s structure goes, it’s much wider than other soufflé bowls, so it may not suit those who are looking to make fluffy petite desserts. Its size does make it more versatile, though, as it can just as easily be used to make quiches, creme brulee and cobblers. Plus, if its blue color doesn’t work, there’s a selection of other hues to choose from. BUY NOW: $21.99