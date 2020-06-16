The Best Spiralizers to Use on Zucchini, Carrots and More

The spiralizer was the trending kitchen item of 2014. The nifty tool, which turns fresh veggies into faux noodles, rose to prominence just as gluten-free diets and vegan lifestyle started to dominate the mainstream. Of course, the contraption is not just for the carb-averse. Today, many chefs and home cooks have started using spiralizers to offer lighter alternative to pasta.

Spiralized pasta strands can be made with anything from summer squash and carrot to celery and zucchini. Prep work is quick and cooking even quicker, with most of the veggie noodles taking less than a minute to reach al dente. Beyond pasta, the spiralizer can also be used to prep root veggies, like potatoes and beets. You can even put an onion through the spiralizer to get thin, perfect slices in record time with no tears.

Ready to live your best carb-free life? We’ve selected four of the best spiralizers available on Amazon that can create veggie pasta in a snap.

1. Cuisinart Slicer, Shredder and Spiralizer If you plan to spiralize every veggie in sight, it’s best to go for an electric version rather than a manual one. This will save you from any arm fatigue. Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 design allows you to quickly and effortlessly slice, shred or spiralize fresh produce. It features four different cutting cones to deliver everything from wide ribbons and crinkle-cut spirals to thin and wide spaghetti. The machine is very straightforward to use: You simply switch it on, push the vegetables through the feed tube and collect your spiralized goodies from the 40-ounce plastic work bowl. The spiralizer also comes with a recipe book that’s jampacked with healthy recipes. BUY NOW: $69.99

2. Mueller Multi-Blade Spiralizer Mueller’s spiralizer is a true multitasker. The highly versatile 8-in-1 design can also be used as a grater, mandoline, juicer and more. Although it is a hand-operated machine, it’s designed so that gravity does most of the work, and you only need to apply a small amount of pressure. It comes with four ultra-sharp German 420-grade stainless steel blades that have been hardened for added strength and durability, as well as suction feet to keep it secure while you slice. This means no vegetable or fruit is off-limits. You can create everything from onion rings and apple chips to potato nests and zucchini zoodles, which will do wonders for your diet. The spiralizer comes with a 32-ounce container to hold your veggies and a recipe e-book to inspire more creations. BUY NOW: $25.97

3. Brieftons 7-Blade Spiralizer Touted as one of the strongest spiralizers on the market, Briefton’s robust design will cut through even the toughest produce—think squash and sweet potato—with ease. The multipurpose brute comes with no less than seven interchangeable blades, all of which were forged from hardwearing Japanese 420-grade stainless steel. Since this is a hand-crank unit, it will take a little bit of elbow grease but it’s more than worth it. The versatile contraption can churn out a variety of pasta—including angel-hair, spaghetti, fettuccine and pappardelle—as well as crinkle-cut chips and curly fries. The catch container also comes with a matching keep-fresh lid to ensure you store your spiralized veggies correctly. BUY NOW