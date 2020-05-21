The Best Springform Pans for Making the Perfect Cheesecake at Home

Baking a cake may seem easy enough, but you’ll need the right tools to make truly mouthwatering confections. Cheesecake, for instance, can be tricky to get just right, as its graham cracker crust can fall apart when you take it out of the pan. To remedy this, you’ll need a springform pan.

A springform pan is made up of two parts. One is the sides of the pan, the other is the base. The two can be separated via an interlocking buckle. This way, you can remove dishes from the pan easily, without having to flip them. It’s a great tool for fruit tarts, tortes, cheesecakes and other delicate foods that can easily crumble. But keep in mind that because the springform pan disassembles, it’s more prone to leaking. To avoid this, you’ll want to look for a pan that fits together securely. Here are four of the best.

1. Cuisinart Springform Pan Springform pans are undoubtedly a good investment for the baking set, but most are hand-wash only. That’s not the case for Cuisinart’s, though, which can easily be taken apart and put in the dishwasher when you’re done with it. Its other features are nothing to scoff at either: The 9-inch pan is made of heavy-gauge aluminized steel, a metal that ensures fast, even heating. It’s also incredibly durable, as the edges are thick enough to prevent any warping over time. Pros: It’s dishwasher safe. Cons: Heavier than most other pans. BUY NOW: $19.56

2. Nordic Ware Springform Pan One of the biggest concerns with a springform pan is leakage. Since it’s made up of two separate parts, even a great one can leak every now and then. Nordic Ware promises that its 9-inch pan won’t, though, so you’ll never have to worry about any unnecessary cleanups after baking. Plus, it’s nonstick and comes with a 10-year warranty. Pros: One of the most leakproof pans out there. Cons: Needs to be washed by hand. BUY NOW: $17.00

3. Zulay Kitchen Springform Pan Zulay Kitchen’s springform pan won’t just hold up after one or two bakes—it’s designed to last a lifetime. And it will serve you well the whole time: The stainless-steel pan has a heavy-gauge steel core that distributes heat evenly throughout its honeycomb base. The 9-inch pan can also withstand temps of up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, though you probably won’t need it. Pros: An easy-to-use nonstick pan that’s great for beginners. Cons: At just shy of 3 inches deep, it’s a bit shallow compared to its peers. BUY NOW: $15.99