The Best Standing ACs for Keeping You Cool and Comfortable

While the humble window AC will keep you cool during the warmer months, it may keep you a little too cool during winter. That’s because the cumbersome units are so difficult to remove they routinely stay in the sill and subsequently let in chilly drafts of air. That’s where standing air conditioners come in.

The polar opposite of the unwieldy window box, these nifty air conditioners feature a sleek, lightweight body and rolling wheels to ensure the unit can be easily moved from one room to another. What’s more, you can swiftly stow the AC when not in use and forget about any prickly drafts.

When picking a standing air conditioner, opt for something powerful (between 8,000 and 12,000 BTU), svelte and stylish. You don’t want it to be an eyesore, after all. Multiple speed settings, timers and remote controls are other nice-to-haves.

Here, four of the best standing air conditioner on Amazon that promise to keep you nice and chill.

1. SereneLife Portable Standing AC Those seeking max power need no look further than SereneLife’s air conditioner. The AC is rated at 12,000 BTU and by far the most powerful on our list. It can cool between 450 and 550 square feet of floor space, which makes it ideal for larger spaces, like the living room, kitchen or dining room. That impressive output does, however, come at a cost. The unit is the heaviest on our list, tipping the scales at just over 70 pounds. Fortunately, it’s also fitted with four rolling wheels so it can be easily moved around the house. The AC features four different operating modes—cooling, heating, dehumidifier and fan—depending on what you require on any given day. The dehumidifier is particularly adept at making your home less hospitable to pesky allergens. SereneLife Portable Standing AC: $449.99

2. Vremi Portable Standing AC Vremi’s stylish AC is sure to be a hit in any home. It features a bright LED display on the front unit that not only looks cool but also allows you to decipher the temperature. Rated at 10,000 BTU, it’s the second-most powerful unit on our list and capable of cooling a 200 to 350 square feet room. The AC has four different settings and is fitted with a 24-hour adjustable timer, so you can easily program it to cool when and how you need. The dual-layer filter can be removed and washed when required to ensure you are always getting clean air. Vremi also promises a hassle-free installation, which is great if you need to get cool quick. Vremi Portable Standing AC: $279.99

3. Costway Portable Standing AC Even though all the air conditioners on this list come fitted with wheels, there are times you may need to carry the unit up or downstairs or perhaps hoist it into a cupboard during the cooler months. Costway’s lightweight AC will allow you to do exactly that with very little effort since it weighs just 47 pounds. The compact unit is rated at 8,000 BTU and can quickly and effectively cool spaces up to 230 square feet. This makes it perfect for an office or study. The AC features four different modes and a 24-hour timer, so you can schedule your chill time whenever you need it. Like all of the models listed here, it comes with a remote control for simple use. Costway Portable Standing AC: $279.99