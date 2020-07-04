The Best Steel Bakeware Set to Add to Your Kitchen Arsenal

There’s nothing like tossing out all your tired cake pans and muffin tins and starting from scratch. But buying each individual item can be difficult, not to mention time-consuming. You have to consider what to include in such a collection, then pick your material of choice. Fortunately, bakeware sets have made this a nonissue.

Curated by professionals, these sets feature all the must-have items for baking enthusiasts, from the everyday loaf tin to the all-important cookie sheet. Of course, not all sets are created equal. You need to pick a high-quality collection that will stand the test of time. That way, you won’t have to engage in a Marie Kondo-style cleanse again anytime soon.

Opting for steel will put you in good stead since it’s sturdy, strong and built to last. Here, we’ve pulled together four of the best steel bakeware sets on Amazon that deliver on longevity and won’t wear out. Each collection is a little unique in terms of what it offers, so there should be a set to meet your needs.

1. Hammer Stahl Stainless-Steel Bakeware Set If slices, brownies and cakes are your jam, Hammer Stahl’s bakeware set has everything you need. It features an 8-inch square pan, a covered cake pan that measures 13 inches in length and two rectangular bake pans, which span 16 and 18 inches in length, respectively. The family-owned business is known for delivering cookware to the highest standards and this set is designed to last a lifetime. It’s forged from heavy-duty stainless steel, which won’t chip, crack, peel, rust. Each pan is a bit over 1/4 inch thick and tough enough to be tossed about in the kitchen. This is a set you can pass down through generations. BUY NOW: $199.95

2. Saveur Selects 5-piece Bakeware Set Saveur Selects’ multipurpose bakeware set is perfect if you’re looking to experiment. The five-piece collection includes one 17-inch baking sheet, a 12-cup muffin pan, a 10-inch loaf tin and two 9-inch cake pans. That means you can tackle everything, from cookies and brownies to muffins and bread. Crafted from warp-resistant carbon steel, the set promises superior strength and durability. Each pan is also finished with a clear veneer of Whitford Eclipse non-stick coating for easy release and even easier cleaning. Of course, if the batter does get stuck, you can throw these babies straight in the dishwasher. The pans are oven safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and feature a non-slip textured grip so you can move them about easily (and safely).

3. 360 Stainless Steel Bakeware Set Handcrafted in West Bend, WI, this five-piece cookware set is of the highest quality and has a price tag to match. The composition sees layers of premium stainless steel surround a layer of aluminum, which results in superior heat conduction. The pans are also treated to a special dry sanding process for a smooth, impossibly shiny finish. Oven safe up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, the quintet includes one large cookie sheet, two cake pans, a pie pan and a 13-inch baking pan. Each pan is roughly fitted with ergonomic handles to make transferring to and from the oven a breeze. BUY NOW: $499.00