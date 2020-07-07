The Best Stemless Wine Glasses for Sipping Cabernet, Chardonnay and More

Most people prefer a wine glass with a stem. And while this model does have many advantages—namely that it keeps your hand from warming chilled wine—it’s not perfect. Stemless wine glasses have a few key advantages over their taller brethren, but they’re also a great way to diversify your glassware.

The main advantage of a stemless wine glass is that it’s less fragile. The stem of a regular wine glass, while great for swirling wine with, is fragile, and can easily snap. Stemless wine glasses are much more compact, as they’re just made up of the bowl of a run-of-the-mill wine glass—a bowl that is altered slightly with a flat bottom, so that the glass doesn’t tip over. The other advantage is that, obviously, these glasses are much shorter, so they can fit in cabinets that stemmed glassware cannot.

But, at the end of the day, it comes down to preference. Stemless wine glasses have a more casual look to them, so they may be better suited to drinks on the front porch or a casual brunch. Stemmed wine glasses, on the other hand, may be mandatory for a more formal dinner. Here, four stemless wine glasses available on Amazon that are worth considering.

1. JoyJolt Stemless Wine Glasses When you think of stemless wine glasses, you probably think of a set like JoyJolt’s. This collection of four glasses is a great starting point for those who are looking to stock their bar with more stemless glassware, as each piece is designed to take a beating. The shatter resistant glass won’t crack easily—so much so that it can even be put in the dishwasher for a few cycles. Each can hold up to 15 ounces of red or white wine and its broad base helps to avoid any spills. BUY NOW

2. Tru Blu Steel Stainless-Steel Wine Glasses If you have young kids around the house, or if you just prefer the polished look of metal to that of glass, then Tru Blu’s set of stainless-steel, stemless wine glasses is for you. Since they’re not made of actual glass, these four containers won’t break easily—great for taking with you on a picnic or for sipping around the house. Plus, the polished stainless steel is premium grade, looks great and is BPA and toxin free. Of course, if you want your stemless wine glass to look like an actual, well, glass, then you may be out of luck here—though the fact that each can hold a hefty 18 ounces is a plus for those who like a heavy pour. BUY NOW: $21.97

3. Schott Zwiesel Stemless Burgundy Wine Glass When it comes to drinking Burgundy, your wine glass should have a large bowl with a narrower top, which directs the wine so you can better experience the flavor. Schott Zwiesel’s set of six glasses do just that, and are designed to be the perfect stemless Burgundy glass. Each is made of strong crystal that resists chipping, scratching and breakage—they can even be thrown in the dishwasher. The design itself also stands out, as the lines of the glass are very crisp and sharp, creating an almost geometric shape. You can drink any wine from them of course—but you’ll find they’re best suited for Burgundy. BUY NOW: $69.99