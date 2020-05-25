The Best Stock Pots for Homemade Broths, Soups and More

Any good cook knows stocks are foundational in creating everything from the simplest dishes to the most complex meals. Critically important in the tried and true tradition of French cooking, stocks can be used in any number of things from stews, porridge, boiled foods, steamed food and, of course, stews. This is why no kitchen is truly complete without a good stock pot.

Stock pots are traditionally cylindrical in shape, as the tall and narrow profile keeps more liquid inside the vessel over longer periods of time. The slow evaporation of liquid allows for those dense and brothy-like textures to develop Despite their size, they’re also surprisingly light making them easy to move around once you’re done making your stock.

Whatever your purpose for using it, an investment in a quality stock pot is a quick way to elevate your cooking. Here are four of our favorites you can get on Amazon right now.

1. Le Creuset Stock Pot This French heritage brand’s stockpot sits as the intersection of elegance and functionality. The nonstick pot means you don’t need as much fat for cooking as you would in stainless steel or cast iron, and makes the cleaning process a breeze. Sophisticated design details like a stainless steel lid knob and ergonomic handles (that stay cool even at high heat) add to this pot’s charm. Pros: Sharply and smartly designed. Cons: It’s not an inexpensive choice. BUY NOW: $184.95

2. Calphalon Stock Pot As much as we’d wish we could have Nancy Myers-esque kitchens, the reality is often far more sobering. So having a stock pot—an inherently large item—that saves you room is a godsend. That’s the case with this option from Calphalon, as the pot has been engineered to take up less space than other options. The key is it’s flat tempered glass lid that makes it easy to stack. Its stainless steel handles stay cool during cooking and the fully dishwasher safe interior makes clean up a breeze. Pros: A real space saver. Cons: It has a very specific aesthetic not all cooks will love. BUY NOW: $139.99

3. Tramontina Stock Pot With an impressive 24-quart capacity, this striking stock pot from Tramontina is a helpful tool for those looking to fully, pardon our pun, stock up on soups, stews and other dishes. The dishwasher safe stainless steel provides a touch of professionalism to any kitchen while helping to ensure quick and evenly distributed cooking throughout the pot. Furthermore, you can place the pot on any stovetop surface without worry, further adding to its versatility. Pros: Timeless looking and large capacity at a great value. Cons: Its size takes up considerable space, so plan accordingly. BUY NOW: $66.92