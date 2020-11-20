17 Luxe Stocking Stuffers That’ll Upstage All Your Other Holiday Gifts

During the holidays, there’s a distinct tendency to go after big, massive, life-transforming gifts—so it’s easy to forget that sometimes, it really is the thought that counts. Which is why we think stocking stuffers, the little luxuries that feel more intimate than anything that might need its own boat slip, are so important. Herein, 17 stellar gifts that’ll feel like they came from the heart.

Hestra Smart Gloves

Because there are few things more annoying than having to take off your gloves to use your phone, Hestra’s warm elk leather pair features material on the thumbs and forefingers that enable you to text and swipe without having to remove them.

Buy Now: $165

Marvis Toothpaste Dispenser

Toothpaste dispensers are an ideal gift: They’re a life-changing luxury no one ever thinks to buy one for themselves—and whoever you give one to will think of you fondly at least twice a day. This one is made to fit full-sized tubes from Marvis, the storied Italian brand. Throw in a tube or two for a complete gift.

Buy Now: $20

The Mr Porter Guide to a Better Day

If you haven’t been able to meet with your life coach, think of this book as a temporary replacement. It’s filled with solid advice on everything from crafting an effective morning routine to getting a better night’s sleep. All of the proceeds from the book will be donated to Mr Porter’s Health in Mind charity, which supports men’s health initiatives around the world.

Buy Now: $40

Theragun Pro

With the right resources, it’s easy enough to build a home gym that would put the local Equinox to shame. Less easy? Getting a sports massage at a safe social distance. But fear not: Theragun’s top-tier percussive therapy device, the Pro, packs enough power to help your body recover from tough workouts, and it’s a great deal quieter than the third-generation model.

Buy Now: $599

Davek Sensor

Davek makes seriously tough and undeniably stylish umbrellas—but construction and looks aren’t loss-prevention strategies. The brand’s new sensor, which can attach to any umbrella, connects to your phone and alerts you whenever your umbrella is more than 30 feet away—making it that much harder for you to leave it behind.

Buy Now: $35

Bro Masks

Despite their jocular name, Jaxon Lane’s men’s face masks really are some of the best (and most deeply hydrating) on the market. They’re sized so that even the broadest brows will fit underneath their hydrogel material, and because they’re cut into two pieces, guys with beards can use them with ease.

Buy Now: $28

Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kits

Scoring a limited-edition pair of sneakers for a serious collector can be a challenge. But there’s no sneakerhead who wouldn’t appreciate an extra cleaning kit for keeping their prized pairs box fresh.

Buy Now: $16

Creme de la Mer

If lockdown has the guys on your list looking for ways to upgrade their grooming routines, start them off with the best. Creme de la Mer is a deeply moisturizing cream with a long track record of making its clients’ skin look vibrant and youthful—and that’s especially useful in the depths of winter.

Buy Now: $95+

Smythson Mara Card Holder

In an increasingly cashless world, why bother getting anyone another billfold?

Buy Now: $175

Montblanc Cuff Links

With gala season effectively canceled and board meetings happening on Zoom, a pair of cuff links might seem like an odd gift. But they’re a good reminder to friends who relish being busy and altruistic that there are always more meetings and black-tie events on the horizon.

Buy Now: $275

Bennett Winch Watch Roll

Bennett Winch’s excellent travel products are some of the most thoughtful ones on the market, and the brand’s new watch roll is no exception—perfect for guys who travel with more than one fine timepiece. Its core is supported by two six-sided separators, meaning the watches will actually stay upright when you remove it from the case. The case itself features a leather exterior, a Kevlar interlining for stability and a soft suede lining to keep dials scratch-free.

Buy Now: $790

L’Occitane Hand Cream

One of winter’s harshest realities is dry, flaky skin. Help your loved ones combat it with one of the best hand creams on the market.

Buy Now: $29

Gillette Heated Razor

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: The Gillette Labs Heated Razor is one of the most comfortable ways to get a clean shave. Turn a daily chore into something the guy on your list actually looks forward to, and he’ll be eternally grateful.

Buy Now: $200