The Best Stovetop Pressure Cookers for Stews, Soups and Beyond

Ask any BBQ pitmaster (professional or otherwise) and they’ll tell you that cooking food slow and low often yields the best possible results around. Slow cooks allow for rich flavors and textures to gently coaxed out of whatever you’re making, giving it all the more interesting taste profile. However, not everyone has 12 hours or more to spend in front of a slow cooker. Which is where stovetop pressure cookers can make a huge impact.

Safe to use, stovetop pressure cookers allow you to considerably cut down on the amount of time it takes to produce a richly flavorful dish. Instead of three or four hours, we’re talking 30 or 45 minutes. Pressure cookers seam seal your food to speed up the cooking process while also retaining natural vitamins and minerals for better-tasting food. Their stainless-steel construction allows for fantastic—and even—heat distribution throughout which means food doesn’t get over or undercooked. Plus, you’re left with only one pot to clean up after the fact.

It’s no exaggeration to say that a stovetop pressure cooker will radically change how you cook at home. Here are four of our favorites you can get right now, all on Amazon.

1. Buffalo 12-Quart Stove Top Pressure Cooker Crafted from the brand’s Clad stainless steel, this pressure cooker from Buffalo ensures a fast and even cook throughout. The gear tenon has been designed to be incredibly easy to open and close and can be easily cleaned after use. Six different security features—including three safety valves, two safety locks and a safety vent—allow you to cook knowing the device is safe and secure. Plus, it’s capable of being used on all kinds of stovetops, providing lots of extra value. Pros: Safe and easy to use. Cons: A bit of an investment. BUY NOW: $289.00

2. Fissler Vitaquick 6.4-Quart Stove Top Pressure Cooker For those true beginners looking to hone their skills with a pressure cooker, this version from Fissler is a must purchase. Two key safety features make this cooker easy to use; a practical position aid helps to perfectly align the lid and a dedicated locking indicator audibly clicks and displays as green to let you know it’s all sealed and ready for the stove. Speaking of stove tops, it’s compatible with any and all, so you can use it with ease, while the base allows for even heat retention. Pros: Beginner-friendly. Cons: You will probably want a bigger unit if you’re cooking for big groups. BUY NOW: $150.92

3. All American 15.5-Quart Stove Top Pressure Cooker At a considerable 15.5 quarts, this pressure cooker from All American looks like something you’d see in a high-school science lab. However, looks are deceiving and this powerhouse of a cooker is a worthwhile investment. With considerable interior cooking storage, you’ll be able to make a lot of food all at once. A sturdy top handle makes the unit easy to move around while its patented metal-to-metal sealing system provides an extraordinary snug seam seal. The easy-to-read gauge will tell you right when your food is done and can be used on all kinds of stove tops. Pros: A professional grade cooker that can handle any kind of cooking project. Cons: More science lab-looking than it is striking kitchenware. BUY NOW: $309.95