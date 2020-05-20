The Best Strawberry Hullers for Cleaning Your Favorite Summer Fruit

In-season or out, strawberries are always a delectable treat. Whether sliced up as part of a fruit salad, dotted on top of a cheesecake or enjoyed solo, they rarely disappoint. But to really savor them, you have to dispel their leafy green tops and the small, unpleasantly hardcore beneath. To complete that task most effectively, whip out a trusty strawberry huller.

True, you could go about the job with a paring knife or another sharp instrument, but the berries’ small size can make that difficult and dangerous, not to mention time-consuming—something you definitely don’t want the next time you have to prep an entire carton. A well-designed huller neatly slips into the fruity flesh and removes all the unwanted elements in one fell swoop, leaving the rest unmarred.

To make sure you can best enjoy these natural sweets to the utmost, we’ve compiled our top four favorite strawberry hullers available on Amazon.

1. Tovolo Strawberry Huller Simple is often best and that philosophy is proven true by Tovolo’s classic huller. Constructed with a slender stainless steel straw, it is also outfitted with a grippy, ribbed handle that helps you keep a firm handle on things without fatigue. Its narrow profile not only makes for easy storage but also means that this tool helps minimize waste by removing the minimum amount of flesh from each berry. Plus, the open-ended design makes it a cinch to clean after each use. Pros: The ribbed grip makes it easy to use without straining your hand. Cons: This specialized tool can’t be used with other fruits like some other examples on our list. BUY NOW: $14.99

2. Kasmena StemGem Strawberry Huller So you want a strawberry huller, but hate that its use is limited to one kind of fruit? Kasmena’s huller is the answer. Created with a novel grip design, its slick stainless steel pincers can quickly pull out a strawberry core but are equally adept at removing the tops from ripe tomatoes, carrots and even the tough pits along the exterior of pineapples. Its ergonomic handle design remains comfortable to hold even when working your way through mountains of fresh fruits and vegetables. Pros: Its innovative design allows it to be used with many kinds of fruits. Cons: It requires an added grip that might be tricky for some. BUY NOW: $9.66

3. Yafook Strawberry Huller Who doesn’t love one tool capable of tackling multiple jobs? Yafook’s huller has the pincer design that has popped up elsewhere on our list and for good reason: it simply makes things go fast and works with a variety of foods. If you want to swiftly remove carrot tops before tossing them in a stew or stem an entire pint of strawberries when constructing a trifle, this model can do both and a whole lot more. Its firm plastic handles have a textured surface that makes it easy to hold as you zip around the kitchen. Pros: Its construction makes for especially speedy prep work. Cons: The pincer design may not be to every cook’s preference. BUY NOW: $9.99