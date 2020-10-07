The Best Streaming Devices for Binge-Watching Hulu, Netflix and More

Look, if you don’t have a subscription to a streaming service, you’re missing out on a lot of great TV. Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and countless others offer hundreds of movies and TV shows for just one monthly fee—plus, you won’t have to buy any clunky, space-consuming DVDs. But before you get started on your next big binge-watch, you’ll need a streaming device.

Most streaming devices are pretty straightforward to install and use. Just plug it in to your TV, connect it to your WiFi and you’re good to go. Typically they come with a remote that you can use to flip through apps and find the right movie for the night, and connect to your TV via an HDMI port. One of the biggest considerations, of course, is resolution, as you’ll want a streaming device that can stream in 4K, or at least something close to it.

That being said, just like picking out what movie to watch, choosing a streaming device really comes down to personal preference. Here, four of the best on Amazon.

1. Amazon Fire TV Stick Even if you’re new to the world of streaming devices, you’ve probably heard of the Amazon Fire stick. It connects to your TV via an HDMI output, and the remote is incredibly intuitive. Once you’ve connected it to the WiFi, you’ll have access to over 500,000 movies and shows in 4K HD via streaming apps. But if you’d rather not push any buttons at all, you can just use Alexa’s voice controls, which let you play movies, adjust the volume and more. If you want, you can even buy a slightly more expensive version that comes with a Food Network subscription to get you started. Amazon Fire TV Stick: $49.99

2. TiVo Stream 4K If you’re someone who frequently finds themselves wondering what they should watch, then TiVo’s streaming device is for you. The gadget will make movie and TV recommendations to you based on your viewing history from all of your streaming apps, whether it’s Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ or Peacock. You can also create watch lists, so you can file away anything you want to watch down the line for future reference. It also has a built-in Google Assistant, which you can give voice commands to instead of using the remote, and streams in 4K. TiVo Stream 4K: $49.00

3. Google Chromecast We all misplace the TV remote every once in a while. If that’s you, then Google Chromecast may be the best streaming device to invest in. The small, portable gadget hooks up to the TV via an HDMI port, and doesn’t need a remote to operate. Instead, you’ll choose which movie to watch from your phone. It can connect to many different devices, too, so anyone in the family can connect it to their phone and start watching their favorite shows right away. Or, if you’d prefer, you can use voice commands instead to make navigation even easier.