The Best Hangers for Your Suits

A well-made suit will last you a lifetime—if you care for it properly. And no amount of careful cleaning will make up for years of hanging a sharply tailored jacket and trousers on a hanger that’s not built to support them. This is why it’s just as important to choose the right hanger for a suit as it is to choose the right shirt and other accessories to wear with it.

Suit hangers with wide shoulders are a simple and effective way to help your jackets maintain their shape when you’re not wearing them. After all, you spend more time out of your suits than in them, so using a supportive, structured hanger will only help increase its lifespan. And beyond its practicality, these hangers, typically found cut from wood, are a stylish way to both organize your closet and make it look more like your favorite menswear store than a catchall for the things you don’t want on display.

Helo kep in the best shape possible with our choices for best suit hangers, below.

1. Zober High-Grade Wooden Suit Hangers Zober’s varnished wood hangers have a wide stance that means they’ll stretch to the corners of the shoulders in your best jackets, if not fill them out completely, plus they have a great-looking dark wood stain. But they’re built as much for versatility as they are for style, and their sturdy trouser bars mean you can store jackets together with their trousers, or hang trousers on their own. Pros: Sturdy enough for almost everything in your closet. Cons: Hangers don’t provide the wide, rounded end that some suit jackets feature. BUY NOW: $23.99

2. Amber Home 5 Pack Cedar Hangers Made from high-grade American cedar with a smooth finish, these hangers from Amber Home not only look great, they smell great, too—and the cedar will ward off any carpet beetles and moth larvae. With a wide stance and rounded shoulders, they’re supportive enough to preserve the structure of your jackets. Additionally, the strong, velvet-lined crossbar ensures your trousers stay put. Pros: Durable construction and cedar scent offers more than one way to protect your suits Cons: Cedar’s effectiveness fades over time, so you may have to replace them more often than other hangers. BUY NOW: $29.69

3. Clutter Mate Premium Finished Wooden Suit Hangers Looks aren’t always everything, but that doesn’t mean the polished finish on these wooden hangers from Clutter Mate isn’t deeply appealing. With a sharp look and the right build for supporting the shoulders in tailored jackets, these hangers place a premium on both aesthetics and utility. The trouser bar is ribbed to help keep your strides secure when you’re not wearing them. Pros: Beautiful design and sturdy construction. Cons: The high-gloss finish will be quick to show dings and scratches. BUY NOW: $32.77