The Best Sunscreens to Protect Your Skin Year-Round

Hands down, the most important item in your grooming arsenal is sunscreen. Gone are the days of coconut oil and all-day tanning, folks are now fully aware of just how vital sun safety is. On a superficial level, sunscreen stops you from ending up with leathery, wrinkled skin. Let’s face it, nobody wants to resemble a raisin. But, on a more serious note, it protects you against dangerous skin cancers.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the US and one in five Americans will develop it by the age of 70. Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun is the number one cause of the disease, but fortunately, sunscreen actually minimizes the penetration of UV rays into the skin. Its importance cannot be overstated.

Of course, not all creams are created equal. It’s best to pick a sunscreen that has an SPF level of 30 or greater. SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor and refers to the amount of protection it provides against ultraviolet radiation. Basically, skin doused in SPF 30 takes 30 times longer to burn than that without sunscreen.

In addition to SPF, things like consistency, smell and packaging matter, too. Here, we’ve pulled together four of the best men’s sunscreens on Amazon to keep your skin in mint condition.

1. La Roche-Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen SPF 60 Studies have shown that sunscreens with an SPF of 30 block about 97 percent of ultraviolet rays, while anything higher than 30 remains in the 97 or 98 percent range. So, there’s not a great deal of difference between SPF 30 and SPF 60. But why not go for the max strength? La Roche-Posay’s broad spectrum SPF 60 sunscreen will protect your body and face against the sun and it feels good, too. The fast-absorbing formula melts into your skin and leaves it feeling hydrated and soft, but not greasy. The cream is suitable for all skin types—even the most sensitive—and is also paraben-free. BUY NOW: $35.99

2. Rain or Shine Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen SPF 50 UV rays are a year-round problem. That’s why Rain or Shine’s sunscreen has been formulated to protect your skin against aging and cancer throughout all 12 months. In addition to effectively blocking 98 percent of UV rays, the SPF 50 sunscreen is packed with natural extracts that work wonders on your complexion. The hypoallergenic formula includes green tea, a powerful antibacterial agent that unclogs pores and prevents acne, Vitamin E for moisture, as well as ginseng root, which is known to prevent aging and maintain skin’s elasticity. It even has a little licorice root powder to lighten hyperpigmentation and even skin tone. The gentle, lightweight formula absorbs quickly and can be used on all skin types. BUY NOW: $32.00

3. Dermalogica Invisible Physical Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 Since Dermalogica was founded by a skin therapist, it knows how to create products that work. Case in point: this SPF 30 sunscreen. A clear departure from the thick, white creams of yore, the invisible formula feels weightless and blends easily on all skin tones. It will block about 97 percent of UV rays, and also reduce any redness and dryness thanks to the bio-active mushroom complex. Formulated without parabens, the sunscreen also features green tea extract to protect your skin against free radical damage. The sunscreen is fit for all skin types and can be liberally applied year-round. As an added bonus, it’s also vegan and cruelty-free. BUY NOW: $54.00