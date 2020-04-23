The Best Supersonic Hairdryers to Save Your Hair and Time

The portable hairdryer is a convenient and time-tested home appliance. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Enter the supersonic hairdryer, the high-tech evolution of the grooming essential.

Older models get the job done, but they also come with downsides. Chief among these is a tendency to fry your hair over time. Plus, there’s the whole deafening noise thing. Not so for the supersonic hairdryer: these models use a cutting-edge motor to produce very strong airflow that quietly dries your hair quicker and safer than older alternatives.

So if you’re someone who needs to dry your hair daily, it’s a good idea to invest in a device that will save your time and your hair. With that in mind, here are four of the best supersonic hair dryers currently on the market.

1. Domie Sylph Lightweight Ionic Nano Hair Dryer Hair dryers aren’t as hulking as other home appliances, but some are more portable than others. One of the most compact supersonic hairdryers available is Domie’s Sylph, which weighs in at less than half a pound and can fit snuggly in your carry-on baggage. Featuring five heat settings, the Sylph’s high-voltage ionic technology dries your hair, while a series of advanced sensors monitor temperature 50 times per second to ensure you’re never put in harm’s way. The unit also comes with its own smoothing nozzle and travel bag. Pro: Small enough to take with you when you’re on the road. Cons: Lacks the myriad features of other supersonic hair dryers. BUY NOW: $199.99

2. 6th Sense Ionic Hair Dryer Ionic hairdryers may be more high-tech than the simple blow dryer you used growing up, but that doesn’t mean they need to be overly complex. This French-made version from 6th Sense keeps it simple, with just three buttons to choose from—one that controls heat levels, another that’s in charge of airspeed and one that toggles its ion generator on and off. Weighing in at just 12 ounces, the durable device still has plenty of power thanks to a negative ion generator that promises to dry hair 70 times faster than a traditional blow dryer. It offers professional-grade drying with an old-school look. Pro: Convenience and performance in a straightforward package. Cons: Its old-school aesthetic won’t be for everyone. BUY NOW: $174.95

3. T3 Cura Hair Dryer T3’s Cura is the perfect hair dryer for someone who wants cutting edge performance but is less than enamored by the futuristic aesthetic of most of its ionic hairdryer peers. But while the Cura may look like a classic hairdryer, inside you’ll find a technologically advanced device that delivers next-level performance thanks to its built-in ion generator. Digitally-controlled features include three heat settings, two-speed settings and a lock-in cool shot to create a custom setting so that you’ll get the hair you want every day. Pros: A classic looking hairdryer with cutting-edge features. Cons: Not heavy, but also not the lightest ionic dryer out there. BUY NOW: $179.99