The Best Sweet Wine Glasses for Your Dessert Course

Sometimes there’s nothing better than finishing a meal with a crisp wine that ers on the sweet end of the spectrum. Not only is it refreshing but it often pairs well with dessert. But to really get the most out of your chosen vintage, try sipping them from a sweet wine glass.

Most are designed with a somewhat narrower profile than your standard wine glass but remain wider than a champagne flute. Their unique silhouette is engineered to enhance both the flavor and rich aroma stemming from any given wine. The narrow bowl is thought to elevate the sweetness of the liquid itself.

To make sure you select the very best sweet wine glass to add to your collection of glassware, we’ve taken the liberty of rounding up our four favorites available on Amazon. Once you snag yours, you’ll be imbibing on delicious vino at dinner and during parties in no time at all.

1. Riedel VINUM Viognier Glasses When it comes to wine glasses, small changes can yield remarkably different results. This duo is specifically engineered with a silhouette that mellows the acidity and alcoholic bite of a given vino so that its mellow, fruity flavors can come to the fore. Ditto for the aroma. Both are made from fine crystal capable of holding 12 oz of liquid and standing 8 inches in height. The fact that they come in a pair makes this set an especially smart choice for a wedding or anniversary present but is simple and classic enough to suit anyone. BUY NOW: $41.25

2. Lenox Tuscany Classics Glass Set Simple and elegant, this set is everything one could ask for. Made from lead-free crystal, it has a clear sparkle and each one sports a 12 oz capacity to accommodate a generous pour. Consisting of four pieces, it comes at a great value whether it’s the beginning of a glassware collection or an addition to a vast one. The elongated stems give this quintuple a particularly striking silhouette and the bowls of each are tailored to maximize the flavor of every sip. Break these out the next time you’re throwing an intimate dinner party at home. BUY NOW: $33.33

3. Elixir Glassware Wine Glasses Handblown with long stems, this pair of glasses has the classic silhouette traditionally used when sipping on sweet wines. However, don’t take that to mean it looks stuffy and old-fashioned. Quite the opposite. Its clean lines complement even the most modern decors. Unlike some crystal styles, the crystal used for these vessels is lead-free so you can feel better about drinking from them. And while they may look delicate, they have also been tempered so they are more resistant to breaking than most. Plus, the chic presentation of their box packaging heightens the aesthetic appeal. BUY NOW: $25.97