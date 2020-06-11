The Best Kettles for Making Tea, Hot Chocolate and More

Every tea lover has their go-to kettle. Whether it’s electric or one that heats up on the stove, it’s a tried-and-true tool that boils water to the perfect temperature for a nice, warm cup of Oolong or chamomile. Of course, there are plenty of people that haven’t yet found their tea kettle match.

There’s no time like the present. After all, tea has been a favorite since travelers from ancient China began experimenting with it all those centuries ago: They would often boil water to remove contaminants, and, in the process, mix some herbs in to give some extra flavor. Some of the earliest tea pots, meanwhile, are bronze iterations from Mesopotamia.

Now, of course, there are more options for you to choose from, including the electric kettle, which was invented in 1891 by Carpenter Electric Company. These will typically boil your water faster, but they don’t whistle like stovetop kettles do. Both are solid options but, regardless of your preference, it’s important that you invest in a durable, well-rounded tea kettle that you’ll want to use over and over again for years to come. Here are four of the best in that regard.

1. Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle Cosori’s kettle is for the coffee purist in your life, though it will whip up a solid cup of tea as well. Any pour-over coffee lover will tell you that a gooseneck pot is ideal for making the tasty drink, as it generates a controlled flow of hot water, allowing the grounds to slowly drip through the glass carafe you’re brewing it in. The kettle also has all the advantages one would expect from an electric pot: You can choose from five different temperature presets so you don’t burn your coffee or tea, and it can keep water at the same temperature for up to 60 minutes. Of course, if you’re someone who prefers a more traditional looking kettle, this may not be a fit. BUY NOW: $69.99

2. HadinEEon Electric Kettle If you’re just dipping your toes into the world of tea and, subsequently, tea kettles, then HadinEEon’s electric offering is a good place to start. It can boil 1.5 liters of water in just five minutes, and has six different temperature presets, which is ideal for the many varieties of teas you’ll be sampling. Plus, it will automatically shut off once it’s done brewing, so you won’t have to worry about the messes that result from leaving a stovetop kettle unattended for too long. Or, if you’d prefer, you can keep water at the same temperature for up to four hours. Either way, the kettle emits a blue LED light when it’s on, which will stop you from grabbing it while it’s too hot. BUY NOW: $56.90

3. Susteas Whistling Tea Kettle Electric kettles are great, but many will prefer the more traditional charm of a stovetop tea pot. Susteas’s is just that: A high-grade stainless-steel kettle with a three-layer bottom that makes boiling water fast and easy. Plus, it can hold up to three liters at a time, which makes it a great option if you live with a family of tea drinkers. Keep in mind that it’s heavier than electric kettles or other teapots—particularly if you fill it up to max capacity. BUY NOW: $42.99