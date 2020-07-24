The Best Telescopes for Gazing at the Stars

As long as humans have been gazing up at the skies, we’ve been entranced by the stars. And who can blame us? The cosmos are truly awe-inspiring. But if you really want to see what they have to offer, you’ll need a telescope.

Dating back to the 15th century, the telescope has been a revolutionary optical device that can help you see the firmament in a way the naked could not. The technology has come a long way since its early days, too. You can now buy portable telescopes for your home that can show you the moon and beyond. These telescopes are available in three varieties: refracting telescopes, which use lenses to form an image; reflecting telescopes, which use mirrors, and catadioptric, which use a combination of the two. Regardless of which type you’re using, each type can offer a view of the stars and planets that once seemed impossible.

If you’re interested in getting a better glimpse of what’s beyond the Earth’s atmosphere, then the time is right to invest in a telescope of your very own. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Celestron NexStar 5SE Telescope Celestron’s catadioptric telescope is for people who want to take their star gazing to the next level. It features a computerized mount that lets you select from any of 40,000 celestial objects that you could want to see, then it finds them. But if you’re someone who likes to do the finding yourself, then no worries—the telescope is great for that as well, thanks to a 5-inch aperture, Schmidt-Cassegrain optics, a red dot StarPointer finder scope and a 25mm eyepiece. Even better, the scope is also compact and portable. BUY NOW: $709.88

2. Orion SpaceProbe 130ST Equatorial Reflector Telescope Refractor telescopes are good place to start, but this Orion reflector unit is a great way to upgrade. This 5.1-inch aperture parabolic reflector telescope will allow you to see the moon and the planets with ease, and even some of the brighter galaxies and star clusters. At 24 inches and 27 pounds, its also a versatile telescope that’s easy to move around with you—and it includes a sturdy mount that will ensure you don’t accidentally knock it over. It also comes with two different eyepieces, a finder scope and software so that you can hook it up to your computer. BUY NOW: $309.99

3. Solomark 70EQ Refractor Telescope Scope The world of telescopes can be intimidating to a newcomer. Luckily, Solomark’s ‘scope is a great way to get acquainted with star gazing. The brand’s telescope has everything a first-timer could want: coated optical components, an easy-to-adjust EQ mount and multiple eyepieces. These features combine to give you a vivid, clear picture of the stars and moon, and just might turn an interest into a passion. BUY NOW: $149.99