The Best Tiki Torches for Lighting Up Your Next Backyard Barbecue

If your barbecue or party is scheduled to go late, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of lighting. And when it comes to lighting an outdoor gathering, especially during the warmer months of the year, there’s no going wrong with the classic tiki torch.

The tiki torch is a pole-mounted lighting fixture usually made of bamboo that has a very distinct tropical island vibe. Although it was first introduced at bars in Southern California around the 1930s, it didn’t really catch on outside of the state until the middle of the 20th century, and has managed to stick around every since. They’re easy to use—simply stick the long pole into the ground and light its wick or turn on the built-in light bulb. When it comes to picking the right tiki torch out, the main thing you’ll want to consider is how water resistant the design is and how well it will fit in to environment. The traditional design works almost anywhere, but if you’re placing the torches in a more minimal space you might want something a little more modern.

If you plan on hosting barbecues or outdoor parties in the months to come, it might be a good idea to invest in a set of tiki torches. Here, four of the best sets currently available on Amazon.

1. TomCare Solar Tiki Torches It seems like there’s no improving upon the classic tiki torch, but TomCare may have figured it out. The brand’s torches sport a modern design and solar-powered light bulbs. They stand 36 inches tall, but if you need them to be taller the set comes with extenders. Their less traditional design make these tiki torches perfect for more modern environments as well. TomCare Solar Tiki Torches: $69.99

2. Backyadda Bamboo Torches Backyadda’s bamboo tiki torches look like any other classic model with one key difference: their burnt sienna finish. It may seem like a small thing, but the darker hue gives the torch a more elegant look, making it perfect for fancier events. That’s not all they have to offer, though. Each of the six torches also has an extra-large metal canister for oil, insuring their wick will stay lit as long as you want them too. Backyadda Bamboo Torches: $59.99

3. Matney Bamboo Torches Looking for a classic-style tiki torch? Look no further than this set from Matney. The brand’s torches feature a traditional bamboo design that turns any backyard barbecue into an island-themed luau. Each torch has a flame that will last for five hours when the oil canister is filled and includes a cover to extinguish it when party is over. Best of all, though: The set includes 12 torches, so no corner of your backyard will be left unlit. Matney Bamboo Torches: $62.99