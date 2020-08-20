The Best Tire Pressure Gauges to Keep Your Car or Bike Running Smoothly

It goes without saying that, without a good pair of tires, your car won’t really be going anywhere. And, regardless of how flashy your marque, you’ll need your tires to be inflated correctly. For that, you’ll need a pressure gauge.

A tire pressure gauge works in much the same way as a pump. Simply attach it to the valve on the wheel, and the pressurized air will rush in, pushing the piston to the right, thus indicating the amount of pressure. Keeping tabs on these levels is essential: Flat tires are more prone to blowouts, and can be a real safety hazard. You may not even know you have one either—air often trickles out of tires slowly, which makes it harder to detect when yours is flat.

Having a properly inflated tire doesn’t just increase your car’s handling and performance, it makes it a safer ride. Here are four of the best tire pressure gauges on Amazon to keep you right on the road.

1. JACO ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge If you want a tire pressure gauge that’s just that—a simple device that checks how inflated your wheels are—then JACO’s device is perfect. It’s performance tested and certified and is made with solid brass and a shock-resistant protective guard. Plus, the large glowing dial makes it easy to tell exactly how much air your tire has in it. The only catch is that, unlike many other tire gauges, this one doesn’t have a built-in pump. JACO ElitePro Tire Pressure Gauge: $19.90

2. AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge AstroAI’s offering has pretty much all of the functions you could ask for in a good tire gauge. For one, it doubles as an inflator, so you can pump air into your tire and immediately gauge the pressure. For another, it comes with four valve caps, a valve core tool, a roll of thread seal tape and the AAA batteries you’ll need to get the thing started. It’s also about as accurate as you can get, and can be used on cars, trucks, motorcycles, bikes and more. AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge: $23.99

3. Rhino USA Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge Most tire pressure gauges are accurate, but not all are easy to read. Sometimes the dial can be small and the piston’s exact placing hard to make out—not so for Rhino USA’s inflator and gauge, however, which is equipped with a two-inch dial with a digital screen that glows in the dark. It’s made with solid brass so it’s also plenty durable and feels solid. Rhino USA Tire Inflator with Pressure Gauge: $25.97