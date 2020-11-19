The Best Toilet Paper Storage Stands for Organizing Your Bathroom

Few items in our daily lives are more necessary than toilet paper. But with each package of toilet paper you buy comes a problem: where to store it. The holder in your bathroom can probably only one roll at a time, so you’re going to need a place else to put the leftover rolls.

Fortunately, there are plenty of stylish toilet paper storage stands out there to help you solve this problem. Each of these items offers up a discreet way to store excess rolls so that you aren’t just stacking them next to the toilet or stuffing them under the bathroom sink. Picking one out is a matter of personal preference—do you care more about design or utility?—and you should easily find one that checks all the boxes.

If you’re looking for an elegant and discreet stand to store rolls of toilet paper, the time is right to invest in a new one. Here are four of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Zenna Home Toilet Paper Canister Toilet paper storage stands don’t need to be fancy but that doesn’t mean they can’t be stylish. Zenna’s model is a simple chrome canister with a matching top, and it’s more than up for the job. It’s not the biggest stand on the market, but it has room for three rolls which should be more than enough. Its clean and elegant design also means it will fit in almost any bathroom. Zenna Home Toilet Paper Canister: $24.99

2. Gotega Toilet Paper Storage Cabinet If you’re looking for a toilet paper storage stand with other uses, there are few better options out there than Gotega’s. The company stand-up cabinet has space for multiple rolls of toilet paper and more. That’s because the storage space is split into two separate compartments, one for toilet paper, the other for other items like cleaning supplies or a plunger and toilet bowl brush. Gotega Toilet Paper Storage Cabinet: $30.99

3. East World Sheep Toilet Paper Holder Let’s face it, most toilet paper storage stands look boring. There is just not that much there to work with. You can’t say that about East World’s model, though, which is playfully designed to look like a sheep. But not only does the stand, which can be mounted on the wall, have some real character, it can also hold plenty of toilet paper as well. Seven rolls to be exact, which is more than any of the other options on this list. East World Sheep Toilet Paper Holder: $34.99