The Best Tomato Knives for Perfectly Sliced Produce

Four serrated blades designed for cutting through delicious fruit.

The Best Tomato Knives on Amazon

If it feels like there’s a knife for every single food or culinary task, it’s because there is. Take, for example, a tomato. Sure you could cut it with any old blade, but if you want to make sure the fruit’s flesh isn’t crushed, then you’ll want to use a tomato knife.

Designed specifically to cut through tomatoes, this small blade has a single serrated edge that allows it to quickly and effectively cut through the fruit without mashing up its delicious flesh. And though it’s not required, some feature a forked tip that allows you to lift and move each slice after it’s been cut. Many of them double as decent cheese knives, too.

And while a tomato knife isn’t an absolute must-have, it’s a luxury that will make your time in the kitchen that much easier, especially if you’re a fan of salads. Here are four of the very best you’ll find on Amazon.

1. Mercer Culinary Renaissance Forged Tomato Knife

Once you’ve seen the light, you’ll want a tomato knife that will last. And if you do want to upgrade your current tomato-specific slicer, look no further than this one from Mercer Culinary. It has a serrated blade made from high-carbon, stain-resistant German steel that will cut through a tomato’s skin and flesh with ease. It also has a triple-riveted, ergonomic handle that will give you superior control. Just make sure you wash it by hand.

Mercer Culinary Renaissance Forged Tomato Knife

Amazon

BUY NOW: $23.99

2. Rada Cutlery Tomato Slicing Knife

Not sure if you really need a tomato knife? Rada Cutlery’s knife will quickly convince you otherwise. It’s an extremely simple tool with a dual serrated blade made from surgical grade, T420 high carbon stainless steel that promises a straight cut whether your right or left handed. One thing to keep in mind is that while it does feature a brushed-aluminum handle, you’ll still want to wash it by hand, as it’s not dishwasher safe.

Rada Cutlery Tomato Slicing Knife

Amazon

BUY NOW: $8.31

3. Kai Pure Komachi 2 Series Tomato and Cheese Knife

Tired of plain stainless steel knives? Kai’s tomato knife is the solution, then, as it’s red from the handle to the blade. But there’s more to this knife than just its striking color. It has a high-carbon, stainless-steel blade with a forked tip for easily dividing slices from the rest of the tomato. The blade is covered in an FDA-approved, nonstick resin coating that resists corrosion and makes it easy to cut with and clean. And, as the name makes clear, it works just as well on cheese.

Kai Pure Komachi 2 Series Tomato and Cheese Knife

Amazon

BUY NOW: $6.99

4. Cangshan N1 Series Forged Tomato and Cheese Knife

It’s hard not to notice Cangshan’s tomato knife. While some may think its curved design is a bit much, others will be won over by a blade with actual style. But this knife has plenty of substance, too. It has a serrated blade, forked tip, a hardness level of 58 on the Rockwell Scale and four holes in the blade that ensure no fruit will get stuck to it. And while its hollowed-out handle may look a little odd, it’s ergonomic and easy to grip. Plus, it’s great for slicing cheese.

Cangshan N1 Series Forged Tomato and Cheese Knife

Amazon

BUY NOW: $29.97

