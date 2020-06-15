The Best Tomato Knives for Perfectly Sliced Produce

If it feels like there’s a knife for every single food or culinary task, it’s because there is. Take, for example, a tomato. Sure you could cut it with any old blade, but if you want to make sure the fruit’s flesh isn’t crushed, then you’ll want to use a tomato knife.

Designed specifically to cut through tomatoes, this small blade has a single serrated edge that allows it to quickly and effectively cut through the fruit without mashing up its delicious flesh. And though it’s not required, some feature a forked tip that allows you to lift and move each slice after it’s been cut. Many of them double as decent cheese knives, too.

And while a tomato knife isn’t an absolute must-have, it’s a luxury that will make your time in the kitchen that much easier, especially if you’re a fan of salads. Here are four of the very best you’ll find on Amazon.

1. Mercer Culinary Renaissance Forged Tomato Knife Once you’ve seen the light, you’ll want a tomato knife that will last. And if you do want to upgrade your current tomato-specific slicer, look no further than this one from Mercer Culinary. It has a serrated blade made from high-carbon, stain-resistant German steel that will cut through a tomato’s skin and flesh with ease. It also has a triple-riveted, ergonomic handle that will give you superior control. Just make sure you wash it by hand. BUY NOW: $23.99

2. Rada Cutlery Tomato Slicing Knife Not sure if you really need a tomato knife? Rada Cutlery’s knife will quickly convince you otherwise. It’s an extremely simple tool with a dual serrated blade made from surgical grade, T420 high carbon stainless steel that promises a straight cut whether your right or left handed. One thing to keep in mind is that while it does feature a brushed-aluminum handle, you’ll still want to wash it by hand, as it’s not dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $8.31

3. Kai Pure Komachi 2 Series Tomato and Cheese Knife Tired of plain stainless steel knives? Kai’s tomato knife is the solution, then, as it’s red from the handle to the blade. But there’s more to this knife than just its striking color. It has a high-carbon, stainless-steel blade with a forked tip for easily dividing slices from the rest of the tomato. The blade is covered in an FDA-approved, nonstick resin coating that resists corrosion and makes it easy to cut with and clean. And, as the name makes clear, it works just as well on cheese. BUY NOW: $6.99