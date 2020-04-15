About Face: The Best Toners for Men With Oily and Combination Skin

While washing your face is a foundational step in any grooming routine, there’s absolutely more we all can be doing to ensure the health, longevity and good looks of our skin. If you have oily or combination skin, one of those things is incorporating a good facial toner into your regimen.

Facial toners help to further cleanse and moisturize your face by actively balancing the pH levels of your skin. When your skin is balanced, it’ll be less prone to the oiliness that causes acne, irritation and other infections. It also ensures your face is more vibrant and helps your skin’s texture look smoother. Think of it as an extra boost: it helps your skin get cleaner, clearer and better-looking with every swipe.

If you’ve been taking good care of your skin, adding a toner will only serve to help keep your skin healthy over the long haul. Whether you’re looking for a new option or you’ve never used a toner before, we’ve found four of the best options to make sure you’re putting your best face forward—literally.

1. InstaNatural Vitamin C Facial Toner Half the battle of finding a good toner is trying to figure out which one will work best for your individual skin. But this toner from InstaNatural is formulated for all skin types, making it a fantastic option if you’ve had problems with other toners in the past. The bottle comes as a spray, making it easy to spritz onto a cotton ball or round. Additionally, it’s enriched with Vitamin C, witch hazel, lavender oil and geranium oil, all of which help the skin feel deeply refreshed. Pros: It’s made with all skin types in mind, so beginners can’t go wrong. Cons: Some might prefer a non-spray option. BUY NOW: $13.97

2. Neutrogena Oil- and Alcohol-Free Facial Toner Neutrogena’s oil and alcohol-free facial toner is easily the most recognizable toner on this list, long beloved for its ability to remove dirt, grime and oil without making the skin feel stripped of its natural moisture. That’s the core goal of any toner, and this option delivers with aplomb. Plus, because it doesn’t include any alcohol in its formulation, it won’t make your skin feel irritated at the cost of cleanliness. Pros: Boasts a long track record of consistent results. Cons: It’s perhaps not as organic as other options. BUY NOW: $3.21

3. Baxter of California Herbal Mint Toner Baxter of California’s toner has won more grooming awards than you can shake a stick at, and that makes sense: people who use it tend to like that it includes a number of naturally derived ingredients, like mint, cucumber and vitamin E. But because of those ingredients, it’s also easily one of the best-smelling toners on the market, and as a result its a multi-sensory pleasure to use. It’s the kind of one-two punch that encourages you to apply the toner regularly, and in skincare, consistency is a big part of what leads to lasting results. Pros: Its fragrance is unforgettably good. Cons: You’ll use a lot of it—which might get expensive. Courtesy of Amazon BUY NOW: $17.00