The Best Tonneau Covers for Keeping Your Truck Bed’s Contents Secure

One of the best parts about owning a pickup truck is having the freedom to toss your equipment in the tray and go. On the flip side, this can also be a source of concern. If you leave your truck unattended, you run the risk of having your gear damaged by the elements or even stolen. Fortunately, there is a straightforward and easy solution: treat yourself to a tonneau cover.

Tonneau covers can fold, roll, retract or tilt to protect the contents of your truck bed. They come in a wide variety of sizes, styles and materials to suit any type of pickup. They also generally feature clamps or latches and may be locked for added security. On top of that, they promise to add a touch of class to any burly vehicle.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best tonneau covers available on Amazon that will secure your truck in style.

1. Truxedo Truxport Roll-Up Tonneau Cover Since 2000, Truxedo has led the industry with innovative truck bed covers that emphasize style, quality, durability and functionality. This soft roll-up tonneau cover is no exception. Crafted from hard-wearing black leather, it’s designed to hold up to harsh weather and protect your gear. The cover sits 1.5 inches above the bed for a low profile appearance that complements your truck’s natural lines. It features dual paddle latches located at each side of the tailgate and a convenient cab buckle to keep the cover nice and secure. On top of that, the pre-set tension control system ensures the rolled-up cover does not flap or move even when traveling full tilt on a highway. The cover is very simple to operate and can be fully removed in seconds. Truxedo Truxport Roll-Up Tonneau Cover: $309.00

2. Tyger Auto Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover Founded by a group of US and Canadian auto experts, Tyger Auto is renowned for delivering premium aftermarket auto parts. Take, for instance, this tonneau cover. The high-quality tri-fold design is made of tear-resistant 24-ounce vinyl and sports an aircraft-grade aluminum frame. It also features clamps with stainless steel rods for maximum durability and secure locking. The cover folds easily for quick access to your cargo and is fitted with horizontal crossbars for extra support when deployed. Best of all, the cover comes fully assembled for headache-free installation. Tyger Auto Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover: $212.93

3. Gator ETX Roll-Up Tonneau Cover Gator’s tough-as-nails tonneau cover is made from industrial-strength leather-grain vinyl for the ultimate protection. The clever roll-up design gives you 100 percent access to the bed when you need it and tucks away when you don’t. The cover mounts inside the bed rails and maintains a low-profile to ensure it won’t detract from your truck. It’s also fitted with a special trigger latch on the driver side that allows for one-handed operation. This is super helpful if your other hand is loaded with equipment. The simple installation requires no tools and should only take 20 to 30 minutes. Gator ETX Roll-Up Tonneau Cover: $189.00