The Best Tool Chests for Keeping Your Tools Organized and Secure

Most home mechanics, tinkerers and all-round handymen know there’s nothing worse than leaving your tools lying around. Not only does it make your garage or workshop look a mess, but it can also do damage to your equipment in the long run. On top of that, it can be quite dangerous if you have family, friends or colleagues sharing the space. That’s why it’s worthwhile investing in a tool chest.

This nifty storage solution can house a wide range of implements, instruments and gadgets in a neat and convenient fashion. There are many different tool chests on the market depending on what you need. Most are crafted from hard-wearing steel for added longevity and durability. They will often have wheels, which allow you to easily maneuver the chest around any given space, as well as locks to keep your tools secure.

Here, we’ve selected four of the best tool chests on Amazon to help out with your storage situation.

1. Milwaukee 46-Inch Tool Chest Milwaukee’s 46-inch design is kind of like the Rolls-Royce of tool chests. It has everything a hobbyist or professional craftsman could ever want or need and is finished to an exceptional standard. Crafted from 20-gauge steel, it features 16 separate drawers—seven small, six medium and three large—providing more than enough space to hold all of your equipment. The drawers include a soft-close function for a smoother feel, while the lid features gas struts for improved safety when opening and closing. It has a shelf, tray and pegboard for better tool organization and sports a textured powder coat paint finish that’s resistant to corrosion. On top of that, it’s fitted with power strips and a computer drawer that can be used to charge your tools or laptop. The trusted American brand truly has thought of everything. Milwaukee 46-Inch Tool Chest: $1,172.94

2. Craftsman 26-Inch Tool Chest Craftsman is known for its quality equipment, and this 26-inch tool chest is no exception. Crafted from heavy-duty 24 gauge steel, it’s built to last and is a real workhorse in the garage. The cabinet features four separate drawers capable of holding 50 pounds each. The drawers are also fitted with ball-bearing slides that provide easy access. The cabinet is capable of holding 500 pounds in total and can be effortlessly moved about thanks to sturdy wheels that can swivel and lock. Unlike the rest of the bright designs on our list, this chest is colored a decidedly demure black for an understated feel. It also features a keyed locking system to protect your tools. Craftsman 26-Inch Tool Chest: $199.99

3. Grizzly Industrial 3-Drawer Tool Chest If you’re looking for a reliable truck tool box or to expand another storage solution, Grizzly’s industrial tool chest fits the bill. At 36 pounds, the compact design is the smallest on our list and great if you plan to transport your tools. It’s fitted with strong side handles for easy lifting, as well as a lock to keep your tools secure if the chest is left in the back of a truck. It also has a protective mat on the top to keep it free of any scratches. The heavy-duty design features three drawers that come complete with ball bearing slides for seamless opening. The chest is finished in “Grizzly Green” powder coat paint that is at once striking and durable. Grizzly Industrial 3-Drawer Tool Chest: $176.95