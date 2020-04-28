The Best Tooth Powders to Give Your Pearly Whites Extra Sparkle

When it comes to giving your mouth a good cleaning, there’s no denying that a great toothbrush is a must-have. But while most people use theirs with toothpaste, there’s a recent throwback trend that might offer even more powerful cleaning. Believed to be the predecessor to modern toothpaste, tooth powders are a great addition to your oral care arsenal.

Usually formulated with things like clay, baking power and charcoal, they combine grit and absorbent materials that are especially good at removing excess gunk from your pearly whites. Simply add a little water and brush to achieve a polished feel that’ll remind you of your last trip to the dentist. And the additional stain-fighting power doesn’t hurt either.

As with most health products, the formula is king. Not every tooth powder is created equal, and understanding the provenance of something that will regularly go in your mouth is always a good idea. Here, we’ve rounded up our top four picks available on Amazon.

1. Primal Life Organics Tooth Powder It’s hard to go wrong with Primal Life Organics’ all-natural tooth powder. Packed with bentonite and kaolinite clays, the powder also features baking soda to not only polish the teeth but also absorb stains and residue that your average toothpaste might miss. Plus, certified organic spearmint oil gives your mouth that extra fresh feeling with every use. Pros: The great combination of ingredients spells maximum efficacy. Cons: It doesn’t contain cavity-fighting fluoride. BUY NOW: $21.60

2. Sunatoria Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Powder Sunatoria is a great pick for those who want a deep, but not overly abrasive clean. Formulated primarily with activated charcoal, that active ingredient gently sloughs away tartar build-up while simultaneously lifting stains. It’s a potent natural alternative to most of the teeth whitening systems on the market. Pros: Orange seed oil, orange extract and mint refresh the mouth better than most. Cons: This product doesn’t contain the clays of some other picks on our list, which users might prefer. BUY NOW: $11.99

3. OraWellness Shine Remineralizing Teeth Powder Teeth whitening is great, but what about the actual health of your teeth? OraWellness’s tooth powder cleans and whitens, but it is also powered by the very minerals our enamel needs to stay strong. The 2-ounce jar has enough product to use twice daily for three months, meaning you’ll get plenty of bang for your buck. Its potent blend of natural clays helps to achieve a considerable clean boosted by the fresh mint flavor. Pros: Replenishes much-needed minerals back into tooth enamel. Cons: This is one of the pricier picks on our list. BUY NOW: $29.94