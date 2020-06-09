The Best Tortilla Presses for Making Restaurant-Quality Tortillas From Scratch

The tortilla, or “small cake” as it translates from Spanish, can be traced back to around 10,000 BC when the people of Mexico’s Sierra Madre Mountains started making thin flatbreads from ground corn. This painstaking process required skilled tortilla makers to first form the dough and then pat it into perfectly round disks using only their hands. It was tedious and time-consuming, to say the least. Thankfully, today you can buy a dedicated tortilla press to help you make the Mexican staple from scratch.

Not only do homemade tortillas taste way better than their store-bought counterparts, but they’re also easy to make. All you need is some specialty corn flour called masa harina, a few cups of water and a trusty tortilla maker. To help you pick the best-quality press, we’ve curated four of the top tortilla makers on Amazon that’ll have you serving up your own small cakes in no time.

1. KooK 8-Inch Cast-Iron Tortilla Press Kook's 8-inch tortilla press is made from sturdy cast iron and is capable of churning out stacks of even tortillas without sliding across the counter or buckling under the pressure. The press itself is simple to assemble and is pre-seasoned with organic flaxseed oil, so you can start making tortillas as soon as it arrives. It even comes with matching parchment paper liners to make sure your tortillas never stick to the press. While it's a rather classic design, the handle and base have been refined over time to ensure the press is straightforward and easy to use. In addition to tortillas, the versatile contraption can also be used to make empanadas, dumplings or arepas. Pros: Its heavy-duty cast-iron construction will stand the test of time. Cons: At 7.25 lbs, it's the heaviest press on this list and will take some muscle to maneuver.

2. Norpro 6-Inch Tortilla Maker Norpro has been creating innovative kitchenware since 1973, and this tortilla maker is the perfect exemplar. Departing from the typical cast iron, the 6-inch press is crafted from lightweight aluminum and tips the scales at just 1.5 lbs. For context, the rest of the cast-iron models on this list weigh between 5 and 7 lbs. In other words, this press is strong and durable, but also easy to lift. When it comes time to press, the handle has excellent leverage and is comfortable to hold, but you'll need to exert a little more effort with this press than you would with a heavier model. (The shiny silver finish also makes for a nice design statement.) Pros: The svelte, lightweight design is a cinch to store. Cons: At 6 inches, it's the smallest press on this list. If you're after larger tortillas, opt for another model.

3. Heavy Cast Iron Tortilla Press Forged from tough-as-nails cast iron, this 8-inch tortilla press is reminiscent of the tried-and-true models of yore. It has a traditional shape and just enough weight behind it (5 lbs) to transform a round dough ball into a thin tortilla. On top of that, the flat pressing plates are large enough to prevent any dough from spilling out of the sides if you don't get your ball directly in the center. Since the cast iron is naturally non-stick, the press is both easy to use and easy to clean. Pros: The hardwearing press is designed to handle daily use. Cons: You'll need to season the press and purchase your own parchment paper liners.