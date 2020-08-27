The Best Trampolines for Getting Your Jump On

Pretty much everyone loves a good trampoline. They’re a fun way to exercise and blow off some steam, and they can keep kids entertained for hours on end. Of course, if you’re going to invest in a new trampoline for your backyard, you’ll want the very best.

The chief consideration when purchasing a new trampoline is, obviously, safety. Most will come with a net that keeps you from bouncing off and falling, so make sure you’re comfortable with the insurance that it offers. The other thing to keep in mind is your own yard and how the trampoline will fit within it. No matter how big your backyard, there’s no way around the fact that trampolines really aren’t the most aesthetically pleasing of beasts, so you may want to dedicate a particular space to it that doesn’t get much foot traffic. To that end, the size of the trampoline itself should also be considered

You’ll have to assemble most trampolines yourself too, so make sure you’re comfortable with that process before purchasing. Here are four of the tops on Amazon.

1. Jins & Vico Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net If you’ve gone through the trouble of picking out and setting up a trampoline in your backyard, then you’ll want it to last many years. Jins & Vico’s is designed to withstand the elements, as it’s made of weather and rust resistant steel. At 16 feet wide, it also comes with a safety net, and all of the poles are wrapped in foam. It can also handle heavier weights than most other trampolines, with a maximum capacity of 980 lbs. Jins & Vico Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net: $499.99

2. Merax Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net Bouncing on a trampoline is fun and all, but at a certain point, you may find yourself wanting more from the experience. Merax’s trampoline is the perfect remedy, as it’s both a fun trampoline and a high-flying basketball court thanks to its built-in hoop. It’s about 14 feet across and comes with an extra pole for the net for further safety. One downside is that it can only hold 300 pounds of weight at a time, so it’s best suited for kids. Merax Trampoline with Safety Enclosure Net: $399.99

3. Albott Trampoline with Enclosure Net When it comes to buying a new trampoline, safety is obviously paramount. Albott’s nails that, with a net that’s 6 feet tall for a trampoline that’s 15 feet wide. The ladder is easy to climb up and allows you to safely get to the jumping pad, and the galvanized steel poles are all covered with foam sleeves. Security is especially important for this trampoline, as it also doubles as a basketball court courtesy of its removable basketball hoop. Keep in mind, though, that it can only hold 440 lbs at a time. Albott Trampoline with Enclosure Net: $539.99