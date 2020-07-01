The Best Travel Wine Glasses for Vino On-the-Go

Even if you’re an experienced traveler, chances are you don’t love packing. Few people enjoy cramming their belongings into small suitcases and backpacks—especially considering that, more often than not, the things you really want to bring along will be left at home. One of those things is a good wine glass. The solution? A travel wine tumbler, which lets you take your favorite glass of vino with you wherever you go.

The main advantage of a travel wine cup is that it isn’t made of glass. Instead, these handy containers are made from stainless steel, so they won’t break in your luggage. Another feature that makes them great for travel is their lid, which seals the tumbler and keeps wine in. Plus, many have a double wall, meaning that there are two stainless-steel barriers—the air in between them has been removed—that keeps beverages cold for much longer. If you prefer a chilled glass of white wine, this is ideal.

But no matter what your wine of choice, you’ll want a travel wine glass (or two) on deck for your next big trip. Here are four of the best on Amazon.

1. Fjorrd Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler The key to any travel wine glass is its lid. Without a completely airtight one, your wine may spill while en route. Fjorrd’s model comes with two different options, so you can choose based on your preference: A sliding one akin to a coffee mug, or one that accommodates a straw. For further insurance that your drink won’t leak, take its triple-insulated build, which consists of two stainless-steel walls and an inner copper layer. And if the coral hue isn’t quite your speed, it comes in a handful of other color options as well. BUY NOW: $15.95

2. One Savvy Girl Wine Tote Bag with Glasses If you’re planning a picnic, then One Savvy Girl’s tote and set of stainless-steel wine glasses is the way to do it. The bag is padded and insulated and can hold one or two of your favorite bottles of wine, while still being plenty lightweight on its own. The polyester fabric, meanwhile, promises to hold up over time. The two glasses themselves are made of stainless steel, with a double wall, ensuring that your wine will stay at whatever temperature you prefer while you’re on the go. Just put the leakproof lid on and you’re set. BUY NOW: $44.95

3. Swig Life Triple Insulated Wine Tumbler It can be difficult to find a travel wine mug that you like, but it can be even harder to find one that’s the right color. After all, you’ll want something that looks a bit stylish while traveling. Swig Life’s offering, luckily, comes in over 20 different color options—from tie dye to rose gold. Plus, it’s a great wine tumbler in its own right, as its double-walled stainless-steel build can keep your vino cold for up to nine hours at a time. Its silicon base will also keep it from slipping around or scratching surfaces. Bonus: It’s totally dishwasher safe. BUY NOW: $31.95