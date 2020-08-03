The Best Treadmills for Getting Your Cardio at Home

Yes, a gym membership is great, but it never hurts to have some exercise equipment at home, too. One of the bigger purchases you’ll make in that regard is a treadmill, so it’s important you pick one that fits both your space and your routine.

Treadmills weren’t always as streamlined as they are today. Ages ago they were used as power sources—someone would walk in circles, and the energy generated would lift objects or keep a larger system running. It wasn’t until the 1950s that treadmills began to be used as a form of exercise. One of the originators was a team at the University of Washington who used the device to help diagnose heart disease. Today, treadmills have all kinds of way to keep you healthy: They can incline to increase your workload, you can adjust their speed, and even choose your climb. All the while, the treadmill will monitor your heart rate to make sure you’re staying in a optimal range.

The choice depends largely on your workout regimen, and how often you might want to exercise at home. Here, four of the best treadmills on Amazon now.

1. Ancheer Folding Treadmill Treadmills, while great for exercise, aren’t the most aesthetically appealing tools. That’s why a machine like Ancheer’s is so useful, as it’s easy to fold up and put away when you’re done with it. It will never detract from the look of a room—as the treadmill’s wheels make it even is easier to move into storage. The device is equipped with 12 built-in workout programs, an LCD screen that shows your progress and a grip that monitors your heart rate. Plus, it’s designed to be quiet, so your won’t bother your family members while using it. BUY NOW: $339.99

2. Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill Everyone wants to listen to music while they work out, but hooking up a cord to your phone and a treadmill can be a real pain. That’s not a problem with Sunny Health & Fitness’s machine, which is Bluetooth compatible, so you can jam out and make calls while you exercise with ease. It’s also a solid treadmill in its own right, with 12 different levels of incline and speed options between one and eight miles per hour. The LCD monitor helps you keep track of and adjust these settings. BUY NOW: $699.99

3. MaxKare Folding Treadmill If you’re someone who wants a treadmill that’s an exercise routine in and of itself, then MaxKare’s machine is a great option. It comes with 15 different pre-set regimens programmed in, and can switch to any speed between .5 and 8.5 miles per hour. The LCD screen helps you monitor how you’re performing, and it’s foldable, so you won’t have to worry about transporting it when you move. BUY NOW: $349.99