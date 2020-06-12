The Best Trimming Knives for Prepping Your Fish, Meat and Poultry

Given its straightforward moniker, it’s pretty easy to guess what a trimming knife is designed to do. That is, help you trim around the bones, joints and skin of your favorite fish, meat and poultry.

Trimming knives typically measure between 6 to 8 inches and feature a narrow, curved blade that is flexible enough to maneuver all manner of tight spaces and sharp enough to pierce tough skin. The blade should be forged out of high carbon or stainless steel—both of which are long-lasting and razor-sharp—and be fitted with a comfortable handle to prevent any wrist fatigue.

Also known as a boning or fillet knife, the multipurpose workhorse can tackle a range of other tasks, including skinning, butterflying, descaling and, obviously, filleting, trimming and deboning. This makes it more than worthy of a spot in your cutlery drawer. And to save you from wasting an afternoon searching for the perfect blade, we’ve gone ahead and selected four of the best trimming knives on Amazon that make wonderful kitchen companions.

1. Dalstrong 6-Inch Fillet and Boning Knife Dalstrong doesn’t mess about when it comes to forging quality blades. Case in point: this 6-inch trimming knife which is crafted from imported high-carbon German steel and engineered to perfection. The full-tang blade is triple-riveted for added control and curves up toward the tip to make easy work of maneuvering in between bone, joints and skin. It also has rock-hollow divots to stop food from sticking and reduce drag. Clocking in at 55 on the Rockwell hardness scale, the blade will stay plenty sharp even if you use it on the daily. To top it off, the knife features a black pakkawood handle which adds a touch of luxury. BUY NOW: $59.99

2. Victorinox 6-Inch Curved Boning Knife Victorinox has been crafting high-quality Swiss army knives since 1884 and has poured all that design nouse into this 6-inch trimming knife. With a sharp pointed tip, curved edge and slight bend, the blade can make clean cuts close to the bone. It’s crafted from hardwearing stainless steel which is, of course, resistant to rust, stains and corrosion. The knife is weighted and balanced to ensure comfortable and easy cutting. This is enhanced by its ergonomic Fibro Pro handle which is non-slip even when wet. Trimming meat has never been so simple. BUY NOW: $28.42

3. Mercer 6-Inch Curved Boning Knife Mercer’s 6-inch curved trimming knife is forged from a single piece of high-carbon Japanese steel for easy honing and long-lasting sharpness. The blade’s razor-sharp edge is capable of piercing through tough skin and makes trimming meat a true pleasure. The full tang knife is fitted with an ergonomic handle which is a blend of santoprene (for comfort) and polypropylene (for durability). Perfect for nervous knife users, the handle has textured finger points that stop any slippage, as well as a full bolster with finger guard which makes working with this knife incredibly safe. BUY NOW: $12.49