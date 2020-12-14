The Best TV Stands With Mounts for Completing Your Home Theater Setup

Building the perfect home theater set up is about so much more than just picking out the right TV and speaker system. As important as those two choices are, you’re also going to need something to put them on. And there are few better choices than a stand with a built-in mount.

One of the many nice things about the current generation of flat-panel TVs is that they can be mounted on the wall, but if you’re looking for something more traditional or something that can be the focal point for your entire set-up you’ll want a stand with a mound. That’s because these streamlined media consoles give you a place to store all your AV components, including media players, video game systems and a set-top streaming device. If you want everything in one spot, a TV stand is the way to go.

If you’ve recently bought a new LCD or OLED TV and don’t want to mount it on your wall, you’ll want to invest in a nice stand. Here are some of the best currently available on Amazon.

1. Whalen Payton TV Stand It’s not just the TVs that have changed, media consoles have too. Whalen’s stand looks stylish and modern but still has as much room, if not more, than a hulking older model. It has two shelves, so there’s plenty of space to store your media player, gaming system and more. The mount, which can rotate, also has hooks so that you can keep all your home theater setup’s cords hidden. Whalen Payton TV Stand: $158.20

2. FITUEYES Media Console with TV Mount Media consoles don’t come much more stylish than this model from FITUEYES. Even though it looks modern, the two wood panels on the front call to mind classic consoles. But the stand isn’t just good looking, it also features an adjustable mount and shelves so you can easily change things up whenever needed. Its two wood panels also hold two wood panels also hide shelving for your favorite Blu-rays or film-related books. FITUEYES Media Console with TV Mount: $179.99

3. Perlesmith Swivel TV Stand A lot of TV stands with mounts allow you to rotate your screen, but few give you as much movement as Perlesmith’s. The brand’s console features a mount that offers 45 degrees of swivel in either direction, meaning you’ll have a good view wherever you’re seated. Additionally, it features a bold, industrial design that will work in more modern spaces and plenty of shelf space. Perlesmith Swivel TV Stand: $137.97